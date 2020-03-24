Xiaomi Delays the Availability of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max in India

Highlights Xiaomi suspends the first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 25

The Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available starting today

Xiaomi also stops manufacturing mobile phones in India

Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro Max will not go on sale tomorrow as scheduled due to the lockdown of various states. With concerns growing around Coronavirus, the government has decided to put 22 states under lockdown. This forced Xiaomi not to hold the first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max on March 25. However, the Xiaomi Redmi Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase via flash sale today on Amazon.in and Mi.com. Having said that, the Chinese company reaffirms that the delivery of Redmi Note 9 Pro will be delayed due to the lockdown. As of this writing, India is approaching the mark of 500 positive Coronavirus cases and already nine people were said to be dead because of the same. The number is expected to increase in the coming days.

Redmi Note 9 Pro Sale Will Happen as Scheduled Today

While the first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has been postponed, the second sale of Note 9 Pro will happen as scheduled. At 12 PM today, the Note 9 Pro will be available for purchase across Amazon India and Xiaomi’s own Mi.com. Do make a note that the Chinese company also announced the closure of Mi Home stores across the country, so you will have to purchase the Note 9 Pro via the two online portals mentioned above.

Xiaomi India Managing Director, Manu Kumar Jain, tweeted confirmed the postponement of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max sale in India. The public note from Xiaomi says ‘In the light of multiple state lockdowns, the first sale of Redmi Note 9 Pro Max has been postponed to a later date. We regret the inconvenience.”

At the moment, it is unknown when Xiaomi will conduct the sale, but we are expecting it won’t happen until things settle down.

Xiaomi India Stops Manufacturing of TVs, Mobile Phones and More

In related news, a report from ET Telecom highlights that Xiaomi has stopped manufacturing in the country. Because of the state lockdowns, Xiaomi had to stop manufacturing mobile phones, TVs, power banks and other products in India from March 24. For the unaware, Xiaomi has a total of nine smartphone manufacturing plants and all of them will be closed starting today. The lockdown is effective till March 31, 2020, however, it might be extended due to the constant increase in Coronavirus cases.

Alongside Xiaomi, other smartphone brands like Motorola, Lenovo and Lava also stopped manufacturing products in the country.