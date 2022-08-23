Hathway FiberMAX Broadband Services Now Available in these Cities of India

Hathway is a popular name in India when it comes to digital services. The company offers several services, including Digital Cable TV, broadband, and an internet leased line. Basically, there are services both for the enterprise as well as retail consumer clients. The era of DSL internet connections is gone now. Everyone's switching to fiber internet services, and for good reasons. Hathway offers its fiber internet services through FiberMAX technology. The fiber broadband services from Hathway are available to limited cities for now. Let's first take a look at what Hathway FiberMAX technology is and then which cities it is available in.

What is Hathway FiberMAX Broadband Technology?

Hathway's FiberMAX technology is a fiber-optic broadband connection that provides consumers with super high-speed internet access. The company says that users can get speeds of up to 200 Mbps, but there is a 300 Mbps plan as well in Mumbai which is surely powered by the same technology. With this tech, Hathway wants to compete with the other fiber broadband service providers in India including Reliance Jio's JioFiber and Airtel's Airtel Xstream Fiber.

Let's take a look at the benefits of FiberMAX Broadband from Hathway.

Hathway FiberMAX Broadband Benefits

Hathway offers a free dual-band Wi-Fi router with a new connection to users who are opting for the FiberMAX broadband services. There are no installation charges, no security deposits, zero lag fiber technology, 24x7 chat support with Diva, and instant support on WhatsApp.

Hathway FiberMAX Broadband Service is Available in These Cities

Hathway FiberMAX services are available in the following cities - Pune, Indore, Hyderabad, Delhi, Bangalore, Mumbai, Chennai, Surat, Kolkata, and Aurangabad. Hathway has a variety of plans under its offerings, but every plan will ask you to at least subscribe to the company's services for three months. There's no trial period for services offered by Hathway for its broadband services.