JioFiber, Airtel, BSNL 100 Mbps Plans Under Rs 900

The amount of data used over home connections has grown recently. The demand for dependable and smooth Wi-Fi access across numerous devices has grown dramatically, whether customers utilise it for streaming, work-from-home, or even for small companies to carry out basic operations. Although the country's Internet Service Providers (ISPs) provide a wide range of broadband plans, from low-cost, reasonable low-speed plans to high-end plans with speeds up to 1 Gbps, most customers prefer a sufficient internet connection at a reasonably cheap cost. Let's have a look at the 100 Mbps internet speed plans offered by some of the biggest ISPs in the nation for less than Rs 900.

Airtel 100 Mbps broadband plan

Using its cutting-edge fibernet technology, Airtel offers a variety of high-speed broadband plans. There is less buffering and faster download speeds with a fibre optic internet connection. The "Standard" pack from Airtel offers a 100 Mbps broadband service. The price of this plan per month, excluding taxes, is Rs 799. For this plan, the 3300GB FUP data cap has been set. Users furthermore have free access to Wynk Music, Xstream Premium, Apollo 24/7, and FASTag.

BSNL 100 Mbps broadband plan

The public telecom firm in India, BSNL, offers its customers who choose 100 Mbps of internet speed enticing plans through Bharat Fibre Broadband. Customers have a choice between two monthly plans offered by BSNL: Fibre SuperStar Premium and Fibre Value. Costs for the one-month tariff plan range from Rs 749 to Rs 799. The FUP data cap is set at 1000GB for the Fibre SuperStar Premium plan and 3300GB for the Fibre Value Pack.

Users get the unlimited data download and 5 Mbps of speed on Fibre SuperStar Premium Plan and 2 Mbps of speed on Fibre Value Pack after they have utilised the set limit of data. It should be noted that these bundles do not include GST; consumers will be charged GST when purchasing these packs. The Fibre SuperStar Premium package also includes a subscription to a few OTT services, including Sony LIV, ZEE5, Voot and others.

The JioFiber 100 Mbps plan

For Rs 699 per month, JioFiber offers a 100 Mbps internet speed data plan. Customers may receive fast and flawless internet across numerous devices with JioFiber's 100 Mbps package. It should be noted that this plan's price does not include GST; consumers will be responsible for paying it. Users can, however, also purchase similar plans on a quarterly, half-yearly, or annual basis, depending on their needs. Users get 3.3TB of high-speed data every month with this plan.