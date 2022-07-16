JioFiber Base Broadband Plan for 3 Months with OTT Access, Is it Worth the Money

JioFiber is the leading fibre internet service provider (ISP) in the country. The need for internet and network connectivity has reached a new high. Being disconnected from the internet for even a day can make a person feel like he/she has been left behind. This is because everything on the internet is quite fast-moving. But not everyone can pay for very high-speed broadband plans. That is why ISPs such as JioFiber offer users a low-cost plan to keep their budget in check and also get internet connectivity. Today, we will be talking about a few broadband plans from the company which come with three months of service for an affordable cost and also bring subscriptions to the over-the-top (OTT) platforms.

JioFiber 30 Mbps Postpaid Broadband Plan

JioFiber offers its internet services in both the prepaid as well as postpaid subscription modes to the consumers. If you are someone who wants to spend less and still get OTT access with the broadband plan, read about these plans carefully.

The first is the Rs 1797 + GST plan. This is a regular 30 Mbps postpaid broadband plan with three months of validity and a subscription to 14 OTT apps, including Disney+ Hotstar, ZEE5, Voot Select, Voot Kids, SunNXT, Hoichoi, Discovery+ and more. Users will be able to get a free Jio STB from the company with access to over 550+ Live TV channels. The commercial data limit of 3.3TB per month will be applicable to this plan as well.

You can purchase similar 30 Mbps plans from JioFiber. There’s a Rs 1497 + GST plan which also comes with 30 Mbps speed, 6 OTT apps, and 400+ Live TV channels for three months. The data limit is applicable to this plan as well.

Then, there’s another base 30 Mbps plan available for Rs 1197 + GST for three months. The terms and conditions for this plan are similar to the ones above. But there are no OTT benefits given to the user.

Verdict

The simple answer is that all of these plans look really good. Especially the JioFiber plans with OTT benefits and Live TV access. You won’t need to pay for a TV subscription separately if you have the JioFiber 30 Mbps postpaid plans with OTT access.