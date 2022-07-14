Top OTT Movies to Release This July

Halfway through July, several major hits have been released on various OTT platforms. Whether it was Vikram, Kamal Haasan's biggest box office hit, or Samrat Prithviraj, Akshay Kumar's much-awaited period biographical film. 777 Charlie, starring Kannada actor Rakshit Shetty, will also be shown this month. And as if that weren't enough, the Telugu anthology Modern Love Hyderabad and the Kannada film Indira also made their OTT debuts. Therefore, if you've been unsure of what to watch this month, we've got the full list ready for you. Check all the July OTT movie releases.

Modern Love Hyderabad on Amazon Prime Video

This Telugu-language anthology has six different love stories, all of which are set in Hyderabad and deal with contemporary issues and their contemporary solutions. It aspires to demonstrate the difficulties in relationships brought on by residing in a large metropolis and is a spiritual successor of Modern Love Mumbai. The primary actors are Komalee Prasad, Revathi, Nithya Menen, V.K. Naresh, and others.

Indira on Voot

This suspenseful novel in Kannada tells the tale of a woman who attempts suicide and loses her memory and eyesight. She is frightened when she finds a terrible pattern surrounding the caretaker who is keeping him. In addition to others, the film stars Anita Bhatt, Neetu Shetty, Chakravarthy, and Rahman Hassan.

777 Charlie on Voot

The adventure comedy-drama in the Kannada language stars Rakshit Shetty, one of the biggest stars in Kannada cinema. The movie chronicles the relationship and journey of Charlie, a stray labrador dog, and a lonely factory worker. Along with Shetty, other actors who play lead parts include Bobby Simha, Danish Sait, Raj B. Shetty, and Sangeetha Sringeri. On July 29, the movie will be available on OTT.

Samrat Prithviraj on Amazon Prime Video

The historical action drama movie has already made it to OTT within a month of its release, which drew mixed reviews. The film depicts his life, accomplishments, and conflict with Muhammad Ghori and is based on the epic poem Prithviraj Raso. Manushi Chhillar, the 2017 Miss World, makes her Hindi film debut alongside Akshay Kumar, who plays the title character Prithviraj Chauhan. Sanjay Dutt, Sonu Sood, Manav Vi, Ashutosh Rana, Sakshi Tanwar, and other actors appear in the movie in supporting parts.

Vikram on Disney+ Hotstar

The first Kamal Haasan movie in more than four years was released on the OTT platform after receiving acclaim from audiences in India and abroad while it was playing in theatres. The plot of the film centres on a group of masked assassins who have terrorised the public and been tracked down and killed by a black ops squad. Cast members with talent include Vijay Sethupathi, Fahadh, Shivani Narayan, Swathishta, Suriya, Gayathri, and more in the action thriller that Haasan both starred in and produced.