Vodafone Idea Bumps Up Data Benefits, Brings 4GB Daily Data Plan Back

Vodafone Idea (Vi), the third-largest telco in the country, has brought back its 4GB daily data plan for the users. Earlier, the company used to run something called a double data offer which was discontinued at the time of tariff hikes in November 2021. But now, the company has silently bumped up the benefits of two prepaid plans. One of these plans will now come with 4GB of daily data. Here’s everything you need to know.

The two plans which we are talking about come for Rs 409 and Rs 475. As mentioned above, the data benefits of these plans have been bumped up by Vodafone Idea. Both of these plans already offered a decent amount of data. But after the revision in benefits, the data bundled with these plans will rise further by 1GB per day. The development was first noted by 91Mobiles. Let’s take a look at the complete benefits of these plans.

Vodafone Idea Rs 409 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New Benefits

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 409 prepaid plan is geared by the company to suit people with heavy data needs. This plan carries a very short validity of 28 days. Users also get unlimited voice calling benefit along with 100 SMS/day. Then there are Hero Unlimited benefits such as Binge All Night, Weekend Data Rollover and Data Delights. There is also access to Vi Movies & TV VIP.

These benefits have not changed. What has changed is the data benefit. Earlier, this plan came with 2.5GB of daily data. But now, the data benefit has been bumped up by 1GB to 3.5GB of data per day. So basically, users are getting 28GB more data than earlier with this plan.

Vodafone Idea Rs 475 Prepaid Plan: Old vs New Benefits

Vodafone Idea’s Rs 475 prepaid plan is also a great offer for customers with heavy data needs. Especially after the data bump to this plan, it becomes a super treat for the consumers. Vodafone Idea will offer users unlimited voice calling, 100 SMS/day and Hero Unlimited benefits with Vi Movies & TV VIP access to the customers with this plan. This plan also comes with a validity of 28 days.

However, the data will go up from 3GB per day to 4GB. This means that the total data offered with both these plans have increased by 28GB. This brings down the data cost of the plan significantly.

Thus, once again, Vodafone Idea has become the only operator in the industry to offer 4GB of daily data to the customers. However, both these plans come with a validity of 28 days. So, these are definitely not the ideal plans for consumers who are conscious of their budgets.