BSNL Top Prepaid Plans for Budget Conscious Customers

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the state-owned telecom operator, offers the lowest tariffs in the industry. If you want prepaid plans on a very tight budget, getting BSNL plans can be a good option for you. BSNL will soon have a 4G network as well, which will boost the experience of consuming mobile services with the telco’s prepaid plans for consumers. Let’s take a look at the prepaid plans from BSNL, which are meant for budget-conscious consumers.

BSNL Prepaid Plans Which are Very Low in Cost

If you are someone who just wants a decent validity and voice calling service, you can go for the STV_49 (costs Rs 49) from BSNL as it comes with 20 days of service validity and offers users 100 minutes of voice calling + 1GB of data.

The next affordable plan from BSNL that you can look at is the Rs 87 plan (STV_87). With this prepaid plan, users get unlimited voice calling, 1GB of daily data, and 100 SMS/day to any network within the country for 14 days. BSNL also bundles Hardy Mobile Gaming service with this plan.

Rs 99 (STV_99) is the next plan on our list here. This plan comes with service validity of 18 days and offers users unlimited voice calling + PRBT. There are no SMS or data benefits bundled with the plan.

If you want the Rs 99 plan with slightly longer validity, you can go for the Rs 105 plan from the company. With this plan, users get 22 days of service validity with unlimited voice calling and one national discount deal/coupon product daily. With this one as well, users don’t get any SMS or data benefits.

The next quite affordable plan on the list is the Rs 118 plan. With this plan, users get 20 days of service validity with unlimited voice calling and 0.5GB daily data + free PRBT. There are no SMS benefits bundled with this plan.