Bharti Airtel Free Data Coupons Offer: Eligible Plans, How to Redeem and Other Details

Bharti Airtel is currently running a ‘Free Data Coupons‘ offer as part of which prepaid subscribers can avail up to 6GB of free data. As you already know, Airtel has a variety of unlimited combo prepaid plans with daily data benefit starting at just Rs 219. The free data coupons offer allows customers to earn up to six vouchers of 1GB of data each depending on the pack they recharge. For example, if a customer opts for any of Airtel’s unlimited combo pack with 28 days validity, then he/she will be eligible for two coupons of 1GB of data each. Similarly, customers can get four and six vouchers on plans with 56 days and 84 days of validity. Continue reading to know which plans are eligible for Airtel Free Data Coupons offer and also how to redeem them.

Bharti Airtel Free Data Coupons Offer: Eligible Plans Listed

The plans eligible for the Bharti Airtel Free Data Coupons offer are as follows:

Rs 219, Rs 249, Rs 279, Rs 289, Rs 298, Rs 349, Rs 398 and Rs 448: Customers will get two coupons of 1GB data each valid for 28 days

Rs 399, Rs 449, Rs 558 and Rs 599: Customers will get four coupons of 1GB data each valid for 56 days

Rs 598 and Rs 698: Customers will get six coupons of 1GB data each valid for 84 days.

The free data coupons will be credited to the customer’s account automatically after performing any of the recharge mentioned above. Furthermore, to be eligible for the offer, a prepaid subscriber of Bharti Airtel needs to recharge through the Airtel Thanks mobile application. For the unaware, Airtel Thanks app can be downloaded via Google Play Store and Apple App Store for free. Airtel says recharging through Airtel Thanks app is necessary to be eligible/qualify as a participant for the offer.

Eligible users will be informed by an SMS on the recharged Airtel mobile number.

Bharti Airtel Free Data Coupons Offer: How to Redeem

Users can view/claim their coupons from the ‘My Coupons’ section on the Airtel Thanks app. The validity of coupons will be mentioned in the My Coupons section itself. Users can redeem the coupons from this section itself. After going to the ‘My Coupons’ section in Airtel Thanks app, they will be presented with the option to redeem the 1GB data coupon. Do make a note that the data benefit will expire within one day of claiming the coupon.

For example, if you activate a 1GB data coupon today at 11 AM, then it will expire at 12 AM irrespective of usage. The validity of the coupons will be either 28 days or 56 days or 84 days, depending on the recharge you perform.