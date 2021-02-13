macOS and Windows Can Run ‘Signal’ App, Here’s How

If you have shifted to Signal and want to use the application on your laptop or computer, you can do that

    Signal has gained a lot of traction recently because of all the noise relating to the new ‘Terms & Conditions’ rolled out by WhatsApp. If you are a WhatsApp user, one of the things that you might appreciate the most about it is its app support for Windows and macOS devices. If you have shifted to Signal and want to use the application on your laptop or computer, you can do that. The app can be downloaded on both macOS and Windows devices. Keep reading ahead to learn how you can download Signal on your PC or laptop.

    How to Download Signal on macOS or Windows?

    There are a few conditions that you have to ensure are met before you can download Signal on your PC or laptop. Firstly, you should have an active Signal account on your smartphone. Secondly, if you are using a Windows computer, it should be Windows 7, 8, 8.1, or 10 and if you are using a Mac computer, the version of the macOS should be 10.10 or above.

    If you are meeting these pre-requisites, then you can download Signal on your PC or laptop. To download the app, visit this website – https://signal.org/download/ and choose the ‘Download for Mac’ or ‘Download for Windows’ option.

    Once downloaded, install the application and run it. After the app is installed and running, go to the Signal app on your smartphone and go to Signal Settings > Linked Devices, and tap on the ‘+’ button. Then you can scan the code being displayed on your laptop or PC, and you will be logged-in.

    The scanning system and process is very similar to that of WhatsApp’s. Thus, if you have been using WhatsApp Web app, the process will feel very familiar and easy

    These are all the steps that you need to keep in mind if you want to download Signal on your computer or PC.

    Reported By:

    Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

    

