ASUS Is Going to Join the Mini Smartphone Trend With the ASUS Zenfone Mini



Apple, well known for being a trendsetter from the AirPods to the iPad, has done it again, or so it seems. The company brought back the concept of the smaller smartphone with the iPhone 12 Mini, a device offering the features of a regular smartphone, minus the larger footprint.

Whilst the current situation suggests this was not the best idea, other companies still wish to take a gamble on this return, with ASUS being the latest one to jump onto this new trend, in the form of the Zenfone Mini.

What do We Know about the Zenfone Mini



The device from the Taiwanese company is expected to slot in between the Zenfone 6 and 7, providing a healthy balance. A definite size, however, is not yet available.

This comes at a time when Apple’s venture is not showing the best results, with most opting to go with the regular-sized iPhone 12 over the Mini. Only time will tell if ASUS is able to make something out of a Mini smartphone.

DigiTimes reports that the Zenfone Mini will feature a display with a size less than 6-inches. This, in comparison to the iPhone 12 Mini’s 5.4-inch OLED is quite comparable, with the device probably featuring a punch-hole cut out instead of the dated notch on the iPhone.

As part of its flagship series, the performance too is expected to be top tier, with the device probably featuring the Snapdragon 888 chip.

Other reports offer scarce details, but, some do indicate towards the device taking design cues from the Zenfone 6 and Zenfone 7, meaning a flip camera module might be used to get rid of bezels towards the front.

This mechanism was quite useful for most, if not all, but it came with its list of cons, especially in terms of the durability side of things.



The Mini might also feature support for 30W fast charging since this tech is present on the Zenfone 7. We might even see the 65W fast charging tech, although the space required for such charging tech is much more than the regular 15-30W charging.

So, if the company wishes to make the phone small they will have to avoid these crazy-fast charging technologies.

For those of you wondering, apart from the Taiwanese company, Sony is also working on the Xperia Concept phone, which is supposedly going to be a Mini smartphone.