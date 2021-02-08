The Samsung Galaxy A52 5G has recently been spotted at the US Federal Communications Commission (FCC) site. The listing reveals some of the key specifications of the smartphone. The Galaxy A52 5G is expected to be powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 750G SoC and pack a 4,370mAh battery. The listing of the device on the platform suggests that its launch is very near. It is worth noting that the device has been found of several listing platforms in the last few weeks. Read ahead to find out more about the expected specifications and price of the Galaxy A52 5G.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Specifications (Expected)

The device was first spotted by the tipster Abhishek Yadav, who revealed the device’s model number ‘SM-A526B’. Galaxy A52 5G is expected to run on Android 11 out of the box and be powered by the Snapdragon 750G SoC. It might come with up to 8GB RAM and 256GB internal storage. As mentioned above, the device may carry a 4,370mAh battery and come equipped with a 6.46-inch display.

Samsung Galaxy A52 5G Price (Expected)

The device might arrive in two different variants – 6GB+128GB priced at EUR 459 (approximately Rs 40,300), 8GB+128GB priced at EUR 509 (approximately Rs 44,700). The device is also expected to get a 4G variant which could be priced EUR 369 (approximately Rs 32,400) for the 6GB+128GB variant in Europe. The 4G variant of the device has also got the certification from the BIS.

The device is expected to launch in four different colours – Awesome Blue, Awesome Black, Awesome White, and Awesome Violet. Nothing’s confirmed by Samsung yet, but the device’s details might soon come on the landing pages of the company’s website.

Also, as per an earlier report from Mobile91, the device is already being manufactured in the country’s UP facility and might launch in the first half of 2021.