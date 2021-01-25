Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 Update Starts Rolling Out to Poco X2 Users in India

Poco X2 users in India are noting the Android 11 update arrival on their smartphone. Earlier this month, Poco India Country Manager, Anuj Sharma said the company will be releasing Android 11 update to Poco X2, Poco X3 and the Poco M2 Pro smartphones. Sticking to the promise, the Xiaomi spin-off is rolling out the Android 11-based MIUI 12.1 update to the Poco X2. In early 2020, Poco made a comeback to the market with Poco X2. Back then, the phone ran Android 10-based MIUI 11. In August 2020, Poco started pushing MIUI 12 update to the Poco X2, but it was based on Android 10 itself. Now, the popular mid-range smartphone is tasting the latest flavour of Android from Google.

Poco X2 Android 11 Update Changelog Detailed

Since Poco already seeded the MIUI 12 update to Poco X2, users won’t notice any major visual changes. The latest update comes with build number- MIUI 12.1.2.0.RGHINXM. The update size varies with every user. For some, it might be around 2.4GB in size, and for some, it comes at just over 700MB. The MIUI 12.1 update brings January 2021 security patches and Android 11 to the smartphone. As always, the update is being seeded in batches, so not every Poco X2 user will get it today.

Users who have updated their Poco X2 to MIUI 12.1 are complaining of slow app opening animations, issues with dual apps and some users are facing issues with new application installations via Google Play Store. Poco India is yet to acknowledge these issues, but we are expecting these issues to be user-specific ones.

Launched almost a year ago, the Poco X2 scripted the company’s comeback history. The handset brought it in several firsts to the sub Rs 20,000 segment such as 120Hz refresh rate screen, Snapdragon 730G SoC and 27W fast charging. The Poco X2 was recently succeeded by the Poco X3 which is also a great smartphone to purchase around Rs 15,000 price tag.

Besides the Poco X2, the company also confirmed that other phones like Poco X3, Poco M2 Pro, Poco M2 and Poco M3 would get Android 11 update in the coming days. Except for the Poco F1, all the Poco smartphones will be upgraded to Android 11- an excellent promise from the company. The Poco F1 was launched way back in 2018 and it received Android 10 update last year.

In other news, Poco recently said it sold one million units of Poco C3 in India. Despite the handset being a rebranded version of Redmi 9C, the Poco C3 managed to grab all the eyeballs under Rs 10,000.