Realme C20 Officially Launched: Similar Specs as Realme C15 and Downgraded Cameras

Realme C20 has been launched as the successor to Realme C12 and Realme C15 smartphones. The Realme C20 retains a lot of specifications from its predecessors, but the company decided to downgrade the cameras. To recall, the C12 and C15 offered dual rear cameras on the back and the Realme C15 features a single 8MP sensor on the rear side. Realme has launched the C20 only in Vietnam at the moment, but the phone will likely launch in other markets including India very soon. Key specifications of the Realme C12 include 5000mAh battery and an HD+ display. When it reaches India, the phone will compete with the likes of Redmi 9 Power, Redmi 9 Prime and Poco M2 smartphones.

Realme C20: Specifications and Features

Let’s take a look at the specifications of Realme C20 in detail. The phone sports a 6.5-inch HD+ screen with a resolution of 720×1600 pixels and 89% screen-to-body ratio. The screen on the Realme C20 is protected by Corning Gorilla Glass 3 technology and there’s a teardrop notch on top. The phone is powered by MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of onboard storage. There’s a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. Realme has launched the phone in only one variant. The handset weighs 190 grams because of the beefy battery and measures 8.9mm thick.

Unlike the Realme C12 and Realme C15 devices, the Realme C20 has a single rear camera of 8MP. The C12 and C15 offered dual rear camera setups on the back. Accompanying the selfie camera is the LED flash. To the front of the phone, there’s a 5MP selfie snapper.

The Realme C20 lacks fingerprint scanners, but thankfully, there’s support for software-based Face Unlock. It runs Android-based Realme UI 2.0 out of the box. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi 802.11 b/g/n, Bluetooth 5.0, GPS and Micro USB port. Lastly, the device sips juice from a 5000mAh battery which again is a downgrade compared to the previous phones with 6000mAh battery. The phone comes with a 10W charger and offers reverse charging support.

Realme C20: Pricing and Expected India Launch

As mentioned above, the Realme C20 comes in a single variant with 2GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, priced at VND 24,90,000 (approx. Rs 7,900). Realme has launched the phone in Blue and Grey colour options. It is already up for sale in Vietnam. The Oppo spin-off company did not reveal the India launch details of Realme C20, however, we are expecting a surprise launch at the Realme X7 series event because the phone is largely similar to its predecessors.