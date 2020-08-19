Realme C15 vs Realme C12: The Budget Phones Compared

Realme has brought two new budget smartphones to the Indian market- the Realme C15 and the Realme C12. These two smartphones arrive less than a month since the arrival of Realme C11 to the Indian market. The major highlights on both the phones include a fingerprint scanner and a 6000mAh battery fuelling them. And as the names suggest, they both differ from each other by a small margin. For example, we get a triple camera setup on the Realme C12 and a quad-camera setup on the Realme C15. Likewise, the Realme C15 offers 18W fast charging feature, whereas the same on the Realme C12 is limited to just 10W. The prices of the devices start at Rs 8,999. Here are the differences you need to know about Realme C12 and Realme C15 in detail.

Realme C15 vs Realme C12: Similarities Detailed

Aforesaid, there are a lot of similarities between the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. Both the devices flaunt a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a resolution of 720×1,600 pixels and 20:9 aspect ratio. This means they have a teardrop notch on top of the screen.

Under the hood, we get the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset which we also saw on the Realme C11, so the Realme C15 and Realme C12 are not the new phones to use this entry-level chipset. The Realme C12 comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, whereas the Realme C15 ships in two variants- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. Realme has added a dedicated microSD card slot on both the phones for storage expansion.

A rear-mounted fingerprint scanner can also be found on both the Realme C12 and C15. And they come in Power Blue and Power Silver colour options. Lastly, they both have a 6000mAh battery.

Realme C15 vs Realme C12: Differences Detailed

Starting with the cameras, the Realme C12 sports a triple-camera setup comprising of 13MP primary lens with f/2.2 aperture, 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro sensor. Upfront, it has a 5MP snapper for selfies. On the flip side, the Realme C15 rocks a quad-camera setup featuring 13MP primary sensor, 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP retro sensor. The Realme C15 has an 8MP AI selfie snapper to the front.

While the battery capacity on both phones is the same at 6000mAh, the charging speeds are different. Realme stated that the C12 will charge at 10W, whereas the Realme C15 has support for 18W fast charging.

So these two added features on the Realme C15 differentiate the slightly higher asking price of Rs 9,999.

As for the pricing, the Realme C12 with 3GB+32GB configuration costs Rs 8,999, whereas the Realme C15’s 3GB+32GB model will retail for Rs 9,999. The C15 can also be picked up in a 4GB+64GB model at Rs 10,999.