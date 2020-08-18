Realme C12 and C15 Budget Smartphones With 6000mAh Battery and Android 10 Launched in India

Realme India today brought two budget smartphones to the country, namely, the Realme C12 and the Realme C15. Launched in Indonesia last month, the Realme C12 and C15 are priced under Rs 10,000, taking on the recently launched Redmi 9 Prime. Specifications of both smartphones are very much identical to each other and they include MediaTek Helio G35 SoC, 6000mAh batteries and a fingerprint sensor is mounted on the back. The Realme C12 comes in a single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage, whereas the Realme C15 comes with up to 4GB of RAM and 64GB of onboard storage. Continue reading to know more about both the phones in detail.

Realme C12: Specifications and Features

Similar to the Realme C11 launched recently, the Realme C12 also features a geometric gradient design on the back and a square-shaped triple-camera module. The phone packs a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch.

Under-the-hood, the Realme C12 has the MediaTek Helio G35 chipset, paired with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of internal storage. There’s a microSD card slot for storage expansion up to 256GB. Connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, VoWi-Fi, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth 5.0 and GPS. The Realme C12 packs a 6000mAh battery and offers 10W charging support.

Cameras on the Realme C12 include a 13MP primary shooter on the back which works in tandem with a 2MP B&W lens and a 2MP macro sensor. On the front, we also get a 5MP shooter for capturing selfies and attending video calls.

Realme C15: Specifications and Features

Moving onto the Realme C15, it also sports a 6.5-inch HD+ display with a teardrop notch on top. The same MediaTek Helio G35 SoC powers the Realme C15 as well, but it comes in configurations- 3GB+32GB and 4GB+64GB. There’s a microSD card slot as well for storage expansion.

Cameras on the Realme C15 include a primary 13MP snapper, secondary 8MP ultra-wide-angle shooter, a 2MP B&W sensor and a retro sensor. Realme says the C15 will offer an 8MP selfie camera. The phone sports a beefy 6000mAh battery and there’s 18W fast charging support as well. It is 2020 and Realme is still using Micro USB port on its budget smartphones, whereas Xiaomi has moved to USB Type-C standard last year itself.

The Realme C15 also has a fingerprint scanner on the back and connectivity options include 4G LTE, VoLTE, Wi-Fi, Bluetooth, GPS and Micro USB port.

Realme C12 and C15: Prices and Sale Date

The Realme C12 and C15 come in two colour options- Power Blue and Power Silver. The single variant with 3GB of RAM and 32GB of storage costs Rs 8,999, and the first sale of the phone is on August 24 at 12 PM. As for Realme C15, it costs Rs 9,999 for the 3GB+32GB model, and Rs 10,999 for the 4GB+64GB model. The first sale of the Realme C15 is scheduled for 12 PM on August 27.

Both the devices will be up for sale via Flipkart, Realme.com and offline stores as well. Lastly, Realme also released ‘Realme Buds Classic’ wired earphones alongside the C12 and C15 smartphones. The Buds Classic will retail for Rs 399 and the first sale will take place on August 24, at 12 PM via Amazon.in.