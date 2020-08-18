BSNL Circle Specific Broadband Plans Valid Till November 2020 Listed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) on its portal has highlighted several circle specific Bharat Fiber plans that are set to expire by November including a 100 Mbps plan at Rs 849 per month. The plans that are set to expire in the upcoming months also include a Rs 499 plan dubbed as “300GB Plan CS337” plan along with a Rs 777 plan dubbed as “500GB CUL.” The Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL plan with a price tag of Rs 599 per month along with the operator’s top-tier 200 Mbps plan are also among the plans that are set to expire in the coming months.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan with 300GB Data Expiring on September 9

The 300GB Plan CS337 plan priced at Rs 499 per month enables users to browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB and at 1 Mbps beyond 300GB. The CS337 plan serves as an entry level pack in multiple BSNL circles including Kolkata, Rajasthan, Sikkim and West Bengal. BSNL highlights that the Rs 499 CS337 plan is valid till September 9, 2020 with the plan also available for semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial subscriptions.

BSNL Rs 499 Plan with 200GB Data Expiring on September 26

The state-run operator in the Kerala and Lakshadweep circles currently offers an Rs 499 plan dubbed as “200GB CUL CS358” that enables users to browse up to 20 Mbps speed till 200GB. BSNL restricts the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching the 200GB limit on the 200GB CUL CS358 plan. The 200GB CUL CS358 plan is currently listed to expire on September 26, 2020 with the pack available for subscription on the semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis. It has to be noted that the operator in multiple circles across India including Chennai and Tamil Nadu offers a standard Rs 499 plan with 20 Mbps speed till 100GB. The standard Rs 499 plan was also offered on a promotional basis till the end of June before BSNL regularized the plan.

Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly Valid Till November 7

The “Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly” plan priced at Rs 525 per month is available for subscription in the Haryana circle. The Rs 525 plan enables users to browse at 25 Mbps till 400GB with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly is said to be valid till November 7, 2020 with the pack also available for annual, biennial and triennial subscription.

BSNL Fibro 300GB Per Month CS360 CUL Plan Valid Till November 1

The “Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL” plan enables users to browse up to 30 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. BSNL has priced the Fibro 300GB CS360 plan at Rs 599 per month with the plan available for subscription in the Madhya Pradesh circle. The “Fibro 300GB per Month CS360 CUL” plan is said to be valid till November 1, 2020 with the plan available on monthly, annual, biennial and triennial subscriptions.

BSNL Bharat Fiber Rs 600 Plan Valid Till October 27

The “Bharat Fiber 300GB CUL CS346” plan priced at Rs 600 per month is said to be valid till October 27, 2020. The operator highlights that the users subscribed to the Rs 600 plan can browse up to 40 Mbps speed till 300GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The BSNL users can subscribe to CS346 plan on a monthly, semi-annual, annual, biennial and triennial basis in the Odisha circle.

BSNL 500GB CUL Plan Valid Till September 25

The state-run operator offers the “500GB CUL” plan across multiple circles including Andhra Pradesh, Chennai, Tamil Nadu and Kerala. The 500GB CUL plan carries a price tag of Rs 777 per month enabling users to browse up to 50 Mbps speed till 500 GB and at 2 Mbps beyond 500GB.

BSNL on its portal highlights that the 500GB CUL plan expires on September 24 in Arunachal Pradesh, Bihar, Chhattisgarh, Chandigarh, Daman and Diu, Dadra and Nagar Haveli, Gujarat, Goa, Haryana and Himachal Pradesh. Further, the 500GB CUL plan also expires on September 24 in Jammu and Kashmir, Jharkhand, Kolkata, Madhya Pradesh, Maharashtra, Manipur, Meghalaya, Mizoram, Nagaland, Odisha, Punjab, Rajasthan, Sikkim, UP East, UP West, Uttarakhand and West Bengal.

The state-run operator also offers the 500GB CUL plan in Chennai, Tamil Nadu, Karnataka, Puducherry, Andhra Pradesh, Telangana where it expires on September 25, 2020.

BSNL 100 Mbps Plan at Rs 849 Valid Till October 5

The “Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL” plan enables users to browse up to 100 Mbps speed till 425GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. BSNL has priced the Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL at Rs 849 per month with the plan available for subscription in the Madhya Pradesh circle. The operator has highlighted that the Fibro 425GB per Month CS359 CUL is valid till October 5, 2020 with the plan available for subscription on monthly, annual, biennial and triennial basis.

BSNL 200 Mbps Plan Valid Till October 5

The top-tier plan from BSNL that enables users to browse up to 200 Mbps speed till 1500GB carries a price tag of Rs 1999 per month. The operator restricts the speed to 2 Mbps upon reaching the 1500GB limit on the BSNL 200 Mbps plan dubbed as “1500GB CS55.” BSNL has highlighted that the plan expires on October 5, 2020 in Andhra Pradesh, Telangana and Kerala. The 1500GB CS55 plan is currently available for subscription on monthly, semi-annual, biennial and triennial basis.

Similar to the standard Rs 499 plan, BSNL earlier offered the 200 Mbps on a promotional basis in the Tamil Nadu and Puducherry circles. However, BSNL has since regularized the 200 Mbps plan in the two circles. The 200 Mbps plan was introduced earlier in the year in the Telangana and Chennai circles with the operator reintroducing the plan in the recent weeks in the Telangana circle.

BSNL Enables up to Four Months Complimentary service with Bharat Fiber Plans

It has to be noted that the BSNL offers unlimited local and STD calling facility to the users subscribed to its Bharat Fiber plans. Additionally, the operator enables users subscribed to annual, biennial and triennial packs to receive one month, three month and four month of complimentary service respectively.