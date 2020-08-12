BSNL Rs 525 Bharat Fiber FTTH Plan Now Valid Till November

The Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly plan enables users to browse at 25 Mbps till 400GB

    Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL) Haryana circle on Wednesday reintroduced its Rs 525 circle specific plan on a promotional basis till November 7, 2020. The Rs 525 plan dubbed as “Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly” was introduced in July 2019 on a promotional basis in the Haryana circle. While the state-run operator initially said that the Rs 525 plan will be valid till October 20, 2019, BSNL had often reintroduced the plan on a promotional basis. The operator earlier in the year had said that the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly will be valid till August 1, 2020.

    BSNL Rs 525 Bharat Fiber Plan Valid till November

    The Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly enables users to browse up to 25 Mbps speed till 400GB with the operator capping the speeds to 1 Mbps upon reaching the limit. The operator also enables users subscribed to the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly plan to make unlimited calls to any network across India.

    BSNL has priced the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly plan at Rs 525 with the plan valid till November 7, 2020.

    It has to be noted that the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly is only marginally higher than the base 100GB CUL plan priced at Rs 499 per month. The 100GB CUL plan enables users to browse at 20 Mbps speed till 100GB with the operator capping the speeds to 2 Mbps upon reaching the limit. Similar to the Bharat Fiber BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly, the operator also enables users subscribed to the 100GB CUL plan to make unlimited local and STD calls to any network across India.

    BSNL Rs 525 Available on Annual, Biennial, Triennial Subscriptions

    The operator has also highlighted that the BB Combo 400GB 525 Monthly will be available on monthly, annual, biennial and triennial subscription packs.

    The BB Combo 400GB 525 Annual pack carries a price tag of Rs 6300 while the biennial and triennial packs are priced at Rs 12,600 and Rs 18,900 respectively.

    BSNL also offers one month, three months and four months of complementary service with the annual, biennial and triennial pack subscriptions.

    Avinav Setia
    • RUSSIA made vaccine , covid will end, but BSNL 4G still not launched …LOL
    Nikhil

    Please add 3-4 ads on the homepage but write the circle name in title.

