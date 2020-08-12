Tata Sky Binge Service Now Costs Rs 299 Per Month

Tata Sky, the largest Direct-to-Home (DTH) operator in India is set to hike its Tata Sky Binge service from August 13, 2020. The development was initially shared by the operator on Wednesday as it announced that the VOOT Select and VOOT Kids will be part of the Tata Sky Binge service. The DTH operator in 2019 introduced the Tata Sky Binge service that enables users to watch Over-the-Top (OTT) content from selected platforms including Disney+ Hotstar and SunNXT through a single subscription. A senior Tata Sky official has now said that the Tata Sky Binge service will receive a price hike on the midnight of August 12.

Tata Sky Binge Service Receives Rs 50 Price Hike

The DTH operator on Wednesday highlighted that the Tata Sky service would be charged at Rs 299 per month as compared to the existing price of Rs 249 per month. The OTT services that are part of the Tata Sky Binge service includes Disney+ Hotstar Premium, SunNXT, Hungama Play, ErosNow, Zee5 and ShemarooMe.

Tata Sky on Wednesday announced a partnership with Viacom18 Digital Ventures to introduce VOOT Select and VOOT Kids on its Tata Sky Binge service. With the addition of the VOOT Select and VOOT Kids, the Tata Sky Binge service users can now access content from eight OTT apps.

Additionally, the Tata Sky Binge service users can also watch Amazon Prime subscription for Rs 129 per month with the new subscribers provided three months of complimentary access to Prime for no added cost. The DTH operator also enables the Tata Sky Binge subscribers to access the past seven day content of select shows from various channels.

It was said that the new rates of the Binge service will be updated on the Tata Sky website on the night of August 12.

Tata Sky Binge Service Can Be Accessed on Multiple Ways

The Tata Sky Binge service can be accessed by Tata Sky users through the Tata Sky Edition of the Amazon FireTV Stick or through the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box (STB). The DTH operator has priced its Android powered STB at Rs 3999 with Tata Sky also offering six month complimentary access to the Binge service.

The Tata Sky Edition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick is available to existing subscribers for no additional cost. The DTH operator also provides 30 day complimentary access to the Binge service to the new users of the Tata Sky Edition of the Amazon Fire TV Stick.