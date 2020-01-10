Tata Sky Binge Service or Binge+ Set-Top Box: Which is Better for the Consumers

Highlights Tata Sky Binge service gets you an Amazon Fire TV Stick

The Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box costs Rs 5,999

Subscribers will also get one month of Binge service

When it comes to getting DTH services, there are a handful of options available for the consumers. The top names which come to the minds of the people when choosing DTH services include Tata Sky. Tata Sky also happens to be the top DTH operator in the country with the most number of subscribers. However, these days, the DTH industry has been more about OTT (Over the top) services instead of the DTH services themselves. More and more subscribers are opting for OTT services instead of the DTH services because of the massive costs involved. This has urged the DTH operators to include OTT services as their core offerings. To do this, the DTH operators are shipping Hybrid Set-Top Boxes which allow the consumers to stream both OTT and DTH content at one time. Until now, Tata Sky was not shipping any Hybrid Set-Top Box, but that gap has been filled with the launch of the Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box. But, that begs the question, whether or not the subscribers should opt for the Binge service alone or the Binge+ Set-Top Box. Here is a take on this.

Tata Sky Binge Service

Tata Sky Binge is the service which has been live by the DTH operator since a long time. The service costs Rs 249 per month for the subscribers, and in this service, the customers get an Amazon Fire TV Stick. With this, the subscribers also get access to multiple OTT applications and their subscription as well for free. For example, the subscribers also get the Hotstar subscription, Amazon Prime subscription for three months, SunNXT, Hungama Play and more. The advantage of Tata Sky Binge is that the subscribers get access to the Android TV platform, access to apps and all this for a monthly subscription fee. The drawback of this Binge service is that the subscribers will have to flip their HDMI connections in between to switch between the DTH services and the OTT applications.

On the other hand, the new Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box will be a total amalgamation of the OTT services and the DTH services. In this Set-Top Box, the subscribers will have a single remote to control the DTH services and the OTT services. However, the big problem with the new Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box is the upfront price which the subscribers will have to pay to Tata Sky. While the normal Set-Top Box from Tata Sky in the HD version would be available for around Rs 1,500 to the subscribers, the Binge+ Tata Sky Set-Top Box will set them back by Rs 5,999. This would also get them one month of Tata Sky Binge service subscription.

Tata Sky Binge+ Set-Top Box

It is worth noting that, in comparison to all the other DTH operators who are shipping a Hybrid Set-Top Box, Tata Sky’s offering seems to be a little exorbitant. While Bharti Airtel’s DTH arm has expanded into the OTT field with the launch of the Airtel Xstream Box, the cost of it has been kept only at Rs 3,999. For the subscribers who are already Airtel Digital TV subscribers, the upgrade cost further falls down to Rs 2,249. This is not true for the Tata Sky subscribers, who will have to pay Rs 5,999 even if they are an existing customer. However, there is a possibility that the Tata Sky existing subscribers, might get a discount on the Set-Top Box.