Jio Set-Top Box Now Offering Six OTT Apps With Addition of SunNXT

If there is one offering which the people are interested in as much as the JioFiber service, it is the Jio Set-Top Box. Reliance Jio is offering its Set-Top Box complimentary with all its JioFiber connections. The subscribers get the Jio Set-Top Box with their JioFiber connection, and they do not have to pay anything extra. However, the catch with the Jio Set-Top Box is that the STB is not enough for the subscribers and at this point, the operator is not offering any cable TV service with the Set-Top Box or any IPTV service also. In this case, the subscribers will also have to get a separate cable TV connection to watch DTH channels. However, the great thing about the Jio Set-Top Box is that it also allows the subscribers to watch OTT content on it. Until now, there were very less OTT options available on the Jio Set-Top Box, but now there are a lot of OTT options available on the Jio Set-Top Box. The latest addition happens to be SunNXT.

SunNXT Now Available on Jio Set-Top Box

When we last talked about the Jio Set-Top Box, Reliance Jio had started pushing the ZEE5 application to the Jio Set-Top Box. With this new ZEE5 partnership, the subscribers of Jio Set-Top Box will be able to access the ZEE5 content easily. However, there is also a new application which the subscribers will be able to find within the Jio Set-Top Box when they fire up their TV, and that is SunNXT. Even on personally verifying on our Jio Set-Top Box, we were able to find the SunNXT app. SunNXT is another one of the popular services in the OTT domain right now. If you open the Jio Set-Top Box, then you would be able to see the SunNXT application on the window. It’s worth nothing that with the addition of SunNXT, now Jio SetT-Top Box is offering a total of six OTT services. These OTT services include OTT apps like Hotstar, YouTube, VOOT, SonyLIV and more.

Eros Now Soon Coming to Jio Set-Top Box

There is also another OTT service which the subscribers will be able to watch in the coming days, and that is Eros Now. When the Eros Now application comes onboard the Jio Set-Top Box, then the subscribers will be able to consume Eros Now content. Courtesy of these OTT applications, the subscribers, will also be able to watch as much as 150 channels. For example, with the combined Hotstar subscription, the customers will be able to access all the Star channels. The same will be the case for ZEE channels, with the ZEE5 connection.

Jio Subscribers Getting OTT Benefits For Rs 849 Plan

It is also worth noting that Jio is shipping the JioTV+ app as its platform inside the Jio Set-Top Box for offering all these OTT services. The JioFiber plans in themselves start from Rs 699 per month. But the best OTT benefits will be enjoyed by the subscribers on higher-priced plans. With plans priced Rs 849 and above, the subscribers will enjoy annual subscription of OTT applications if they get an annual subscription. But, in the Rs 699 plan from JioFiber, the subscribers will only enjoy annual subscription of the JioSaavn and JioCinema application. This means that all the other OTT services like SunNXT, Hotstar and others will not be accessible to the subscribers in this plan.