BSNL Brings 200 Mbps Bharat Fibre Broadband Plan With 1.5TB FUP Limit at Rs 1,999 per Month

Government-owned BSNL has introduced a new broadband plan of Rs 1,999 (1500GB CS55). This plan from the company takes on JioFiber Diamond plan of Rs 2,499. The newly launched plan from BSNL is part of the company’s Bharat Fibre portfolio and it offers 200 Mbps speeds. The sad part is the plan is introduced only in two circles and that too on a promotional basis. The Rs 1,999 promotional Bharat Fibre plan will be available only in two circles- Telangana and Chennai, and it will be valid only for 90 days from the date of introduction (January 8). Alongside the standard data benefit, this plan also comes with unlimited voice calling benefit as well. Since it’s part of the Bharat Fibre portfolio, BSNL is offering a very decent FUP limit of 1.5TB or 1500GB. BSNL used to offer a Rs 1,999 Bharat Fibre plan in the past, but the price of that plan has been increased to Rs 2,499.

BSNL Bharat Fibre Rs 1,999 Introduced: Check Full Benefits

BSNL’s Bharat Fibre broadband plans above Rs 1,277 ship with daily data benefit, however, the Rs 1,999 plan is an exception. The Rs 1,999 Bharat Fibre plan comes with 200 Mbps speeds up to 1.5TB of 1500GB, post which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. As mentioned, the plan will be available for 90 days in Chennai and Telangana circles only. There’s no limit for download and upload at 2 Mbps speeds though.

The state-run telco is not offering this plan in long-term payment options like annual, two-years and three years. Majority of the BSNL Bharat Fibre plans are available for subscription for long-term, but that is not the case with the newly introduced Rs 1,999 plan. Other benefits include unlimited voice calling to any network within India and the plan should be availed for at least one month. As for the installation charges, BSNL will charge one-month rental as a security deposit.

BSNL is offering Amazon Prime subscription worth Rs 999 at no extra cost with all the Bharat Fibre plans. But we are not sure whether the company is offering the same benefit with the Rs 1,999 Bharat Fibre plan. Additionally, the plan is not available for subscription for a longer duration, so users will be forced to choose another broadband plan after 90 days.

BSNL Rs 1,999 Bharat Fibre Plan vs Rs 2,499 Bharat Fibre Plan

BSNL used to provide a Rs 1,999 broadband plan on a pan-India basis, but in mid-2019, the price of the plan has been increased to Rs 2,499. The Rs 2,499 broadband plan offers 100 Mbps speeds and 40GB data per day, after which the speeds will be reduced to 2 Mbps. Other benefits of the Rs 2,499 Bharat Fibre plan include unlimited voice calling to any network within India and Amazon Prime subscription for one year.

As for the comparison with Rs 2,499 JioFiber plan, it offers 500 Mbps speeds, but the FUP limit is on the lower side at 1.25TB. JioFiber new users will get additional 250GB data for the first six months, which will take the overall data benefit to 1.5TB per month. The price of the BSNL’s Rs 1,999 plan is on the lower side, but the JioFiber plan wins on the speed and OTT subscription aspects. Also, BSNL’s Rs 1,999 Bharat Fibre plan is not available in all the circles, which is another downside.