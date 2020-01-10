MIUI 12 is About to Initiate, Says Xiaomi

Highlights Xiaomi seems to have started the development of MIUI 12

MIUI 12 will succeed MIUI 11 which was released in 2019

Xiaomi may announce MIUI 12 in Q2 2020

MIUI 12 will succeed MIUI 11 later this year, confirmed Xiaomi today on Twitter. Xiaomi released MIUI 11 to a lot of phones at the end of 2019 and the Chinese company has already begun the development of MIUI 12. This is way earlier than we expected. Every year, Xiaomi starts the development of its new UI sometime in March or April, but this year, it seems to have started working on MIUI 12 in January itself. Since Xiaomi comes up with its own features for MIUI 12, the update could be released earlier than expected in Q2 2020. Xiaomi released MIUI 10 in April 2018 itself, but it reached the global markets in October 2018. It did not commit the same mistake in 2019. Xiaomi announced MIUI 11 in China in September 2019 and the global version was out in October 2019 itself. The early development means we may see Xiaomi going back to the basics of releasing the next iteration of MIUI in the second quarter.

MIUI 12 Name Officially Confirmed: What to Expect?

Having said that, Xiaomi just confirmed the name of its next MIUI iteration, and as everyone expected, it is MIUI 12. For the unaware, Xiaomi uses its own custom interface built on top Android to power its smartphones. In fact, Xiaomi started its business back in 2012 by offering MIUI ROM to other smartphone companies. As for MIUI 12, we are not expecting Xiaomi to revamp the entire user interface, but similar to MIUI 11, it could be more productive in nature.

Xiaomi also released the first MIUI 12 logo in which the text is in gradient colour, so we could see updated app icons and new colours in the interface. As always, MIUI 12 may not be based on Android 11 as the company follows the policy of rolling out only one major Android update to every smartphone. Oppo’s custom UI, ColorOS comes based on the latest Android version. For example, ColorOS 7 will be based on Android 10 itself and the ColorOS 8 will ship with Android 11 as its base.

Stable MIUI 11 Rolled Out to 28 Xiaomi Phones in India

In other news, Xiaomi has done a commendable job last year with MIUI 11. The Chinese company managed to push the stable MIUI 11 update to a whopping 28 smartphones in the country. Announced in October 2019, the Redmi K20 was the first smartphone to pick up the MIUI 11 update in the same month, followed by several other phones like the Poco F1, Redmi K20 Pro and so on. Xiaomi seeded the update to 28 smartphones in four phases with the last phase ending on December 31, 2019.

The last smartphone to pick up MIUI 11 update was the Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro. It was an incredible feat by Xiaomi to push update this early and the stable MIUI 11 reached the phones which were launched back in 2018 as well. The Redmi Note 5 Pro, Redmi Note 6 Pro and several other budget Redmi phones got the MIUI 11 update in three months of 2019- October, November and December.

The upcoming phones from Xiaomi like the Mi Note 10 and the Redmi K20 will run Android 10-based MIUI 11 out of the box. For the unaware, Google already issued a public notice that smartphone brands will not be able to launch phones without Android 10 out of the box after January 31, 2020. This is a welcome move from the search giant as we will be able to see even entry-level phones running the latest iteration of Android.