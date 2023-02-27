MIUI 14 Launched: Features New Design, Check Rollout Schedule

MIUI 14

MIUI 14, the latest operating system from Xiaomi for smartphones, has been officially announced. It features a brand-new design with optimised performance to deliver a steady and smooth experience. It brings a reimagined home screen as well as appealing widgets and creative wallpapers and a host of several tricks to improve the overall smartphone experience for consumers. Xiaomi 13 Pro, the latest smartphone from Xiaomi, co-engineered with Leica, is the first smartphone from the company that would come running MIUI 14 out of the box.

What's Different and Better with MIUI 14

The MIUI 14 comes with Smart ROM Optimisation which promises a smooth experience for the users. It is nothing but Xiaomi saying that the MIUI 14 will optimise the way MIUI utilises the RAM and internal storage. The Smart ROM Optimisation feature can drastically reduce the cached storage used by analysing infrequently used apps and reduce the storage used by as much as 3GB over a period of three months. Xiaomi has also reduced the space taken by MIUI so that a better user experience can be delivered. Xiaomi said that for phones with 128GB of internal storage, it means up to 4GB of additional storage, which is a great thing.

With the RAM optimisation feature included in the MIUI 14, users will also get a faster boot-up experience. MIUI 14 uses 214MB less boot-up memory, enabling one of the quickest boot-up speeds ever seen on a Xiaomi device. In addition, MIUI 14 has reduced the RAM occupied by the 19 most-used system apps by 11%, including camera, clock, messages, and more, while also reducing the memory usage of apps running in the background by 6% compared to MIUI 13.

Xiaomi said that now there is a set of six new compelling wallpapers. There are also new card-style widgets that add distinctive design elements, which are further enhanced by fluid animations offering a unique visual experience.

MIUI 14 Rollout Schedule for Smartphones

Q1 Q2 Q3
                                           Smartphones
Xiaomi 12 Pro

Mi 11 Ultra

Mi 11X Pro 5G

Mi 11T Pro

Redmi Note 12 Pro+ 5G

Mi 11X

Redmi Note 12 Pro 5G

Redmi K50i 5G

Xiaomi 11 Lite NE 5G

Redmi 11 Prime 5G

 

 Mi 10

Xiaomi 11i

Xiaomi 11i HyperCharge

Mi 10i

Redmi Note 10 Pro Max

Redmi Note 11 Pro

Redmi Note 10T 5G

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi Note 10 5G

Redmi Note 10S

Redmi 9 Power

 Mi 10T Pro

Mi 10T

Redmi Note 11 Pro 5G

Redmi Note 12 5G

Redmi Note 11S

Redmi Note 11T 5G

Redmi 10 Prime 2022

Redmi 10 Prime

Redmi Note 11

Redmi 10
                                           Tablets
  Redmi Pad

Xiaomi Pad 5

  

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

