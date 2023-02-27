Snowflake Launches Telecom Data Cloud to Help TSPs Accelerate Digital Transformation

Snowflake, the data cloud company, announced the launch of Telecom Data Cloud. The Telecom Data Cloud solution unites Snowflake's data platform, Snowflake, and partner-delivered solutions and industry-specific data sets. The Telecom Data Cloud facilitates the breakdown of data silos in TSPs' internal and external ecosystem operations, allowing companies to easily and securely access data in real time, enhance it with machine learning (ML) models, and then facilitate informed decision-making.

"Through the utilization of the Telecom Data Cloud, Snowflake and its ecosystem of partners can accelerate the digital transformation of telecommunications service providers, enhance customer experiences, optimize operational efficiency, and capitalize on new data services," says Snowflake.

To stay ahead with the digital transformation, telecommunications companies must transition away from complex legacy technologies to modernize their networks and deliver value to partners across industries, said the company in its release.

Telecommunication companies can use Snowflake's Telecom Data Cloud to:

Modernize the telecom network

Maximize operational efficiency

Utilize Advanced AI and ML capabilities to reduce downtime

Monetize data and applications

Leverage an industry-leading network of telecommunications partners

Phil Kippen, Global Head of Industry, Telecom at Snowflake, said, "The next wave of growth and innovation in the telecommunications industry will undoubtedly be powered by data and requires collaboration across businesses and industries. Snowflake's Telecom Data Cloud unlocks these opportunities by creating one unified platform, enabling secure data collaboration by connecting telecommunications service providers with a rich ecosystem of applications, data, and technology partners."

According to Snowflake, OneWeb, The low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite communications company, was able to move its data operations over to Snowflake in just six weeks and is leveraging Snowflake to harness the power of space data for the enhanced performance of its network, as well as to monetize data through new space data services.

M1, Singapore's first digital network operator, uses Snowflake to combine data from M1's CRM, billing systems, website, and mobile app to provide a complete view of the customer experience as it drives transformation and evolution in the local telecommunications landscape.

Snowflake's Telecom Data Cloud is already being employed by some of the telecommunications industry's most prominent global clients to augment revenue growth and optimize operational efficiency.

You can learn more about this at MWC 2023.