OneWeb and Kazakhstan National Railways Sign MoU for LEO Satellite Connectivity

OneWeb, the low orbit satellite communication company, and Kazakhstan National Railways Company "Kazakhstan Temir Zholy" have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to explore the possibility of offering high-speed, low-latency broadband satellite connectivity to railway stations and rolling stock across the Republic of Kazakhstan.

The Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), which was signed at the "Digital Almaty" forum, formalizes closer cooperation between Kazakhstan Temir Zholy and OneWeb about the company's passenger and cargo transportation business.

The MoU was signed on the sidelines of the international "Digital Almaty" forum hosted by the Ministry of Digital Development, Innovation and Aerospace Industry of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Ministry of Foreign Affairs of the Republic of Kazakhstan, Mayor of Almaty City, TechGarden.kz and Astana Hub.

Transformation of the National Railways to an international multimodal digital logistics operator

It will also make it easier for the National Railways to become an international multimodal digital logistics operator. The agreement also signals the parties' intention to run service trials for both fixed and mobility solutions ahead of the commercial launch later this year.

Ben Griffin, VP of Mobility and AMEA Region, OneWeb, said, "OneWeb's philosophy has always been to work closely with partners and customers across the globe to develop and deploy best-in-class solutions 'for the industry, by the industry'.

"We are happy for the opportunity to cooperate with the National Railways in Kazakhstan in developing connectivity solutions to address the current and future connectivity needs for fixed sites, such as railway stations, cargo terminals, seaports, and moving platforms, including rolling stock."

Anuar Akhmetzhanov, Deputy Chairman for Strategy and Digitalization at Kazakhstan Temir Zholy, said, "OneWeb's low Earth orbit constellation can provide the capabilities needed to drive innovation and advance the digitalization in the railway industry."

"At KTZ JSC, we're pleased to cooperate with OneWeb to explore the technological solutions that provide a high-speed connection with low latency and constant connectivity to ensure digitalization of the transport and logistics corridor from East to West, including seaports, railway stations, marine vessels, and rolling stock."