BSNL Offers These Best Prepaid Data Packs as of Today

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers its customers a wide range of prepaid mobile plans. Although the telco doesn't have a full-fledged 4G Network or 5G services, the telco offers 2G, 3G and 4G in a few areas. Most of the time, it is difficult for users to rely on BSNL for data usage considering the 2G and 3G Networks. However, for some users, BSNL may be the only option, or they might be experiencing very good speeds in their area. Hence, for such users, BSNL Data packs will serve the purpose aptly or come to the rescue. Let's now look at some of the best BSNL prepaid Data packs or plans available to users.

BSNL Prepaid Plans for Data Usage

BSNL offers a wide range of data packs available to users. From a daily pack to a yearly pack, BSNL users can use these packs for their benefit.

Sl. No Plan/Pack Validity in days Data Benefit Other Benefits 1 Data 16 1 2GB 2 Data WFH 151 28 40 GB Data + Zing 3 Data 198 40 2GB/Day with FUP Speeds 40 Kbps + Gaming apps 4 Data WFH 251 28 70 GB free Data + Zing 5 Truly Unlimited 398 30 Unlimited Data Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS/day 6 Data 1515 365 Unlimited Data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2GB/Day

BSNL Rs 16 Prepaid Data Pack

The BSNL Rs 16 prepaid data pack offers 2 GB of data and comes with a day of validity.

BSNL Rs 151 Prepaid Data Pack

BSNL's Rs 151 prepaid data pack offers customers 40 GB of bulk data along with Zing benefits. The data pack has a validity of 28 days. This pack is the entry-level Work from Home pack offered by BSNL.

BSNL Rs 198 Prepaid Data Pack

BSNL Rs 198 prepaid data pack comes with 40 days of validity and offers users 2 GB of Data per day. Post consumption of 2 GB of data, speeds are reduced to 40 Kbps, and customers can use unlimited data. The pack also comes with gaming benefits.

BSNL Rs 251 Prepaid Data Pack

BSNL Rs 251 data pack is termed as Work From Home pack from BSNL. This data pack offers customers 70 GB of bulk data along with Zing benefits. This can be a good plan if you have a 4G Network in your area or get good speeds on 3G Network.

BSNL Rs 398 Prepaid Data Plan

This plan from BSNL stands apart, as it offers Unlimited Data with no restrictions for the entire 30 calendar days. Moreover, along with truly unlimited data, the plan also offers customers Unlimited Voice, 100 SMS per day, valid even on Roaming on MTNL Network. So if you are looking for unlimited data, this plan is the one.

BSNL Rs 1515 Prepaid Data Plan

This data plan from BSNL offers year-long data benefits. Customers can enjoy 2 GB of data with FUP speeds of 40 Kbps for 365 days. So, if you are looking for a yearly data plan, this plan caters to usage needs without voice or sms benefits.

