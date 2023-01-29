BSNL Prepaid Plans for a Secondary SIM Usage Detailed

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-owned telecommunications company in India, offers a wide range of prepaid mobile plans to its customers. The telco provides PAN India services except in Delhi and Mumbai, where MTNL offers its services. While BSNL is yet to roll out a full-fledged 4G Network, the telco offers 2G, 3G and 4G Service in places wherever the initial rolled out happened. However, as BSNL lacks high-speed 4G networks, most users prefer it to be a secondary SIM. Now, as we witness Tariff Hikes in the entry-level plans, most users look for BSNL Plans without much data and voice benefits with just validity for incoming or outgoing services. Let's now look at the best prepaid recharge options from BSNL if you want to recharge your Secondary SIM.

BSNL Prepaid Plans for a Secondary SIM Usage

BSNL offers a wide range of prepaid plans for its customers to choose from, each with its unique features and benefits. In addition, BSNL offers plans that no telco offers and has a tariff plan to cater to every user. Let us now look at the prepaid plans available for users.

Sl. No Plan Voucher MRP Validity Data Voice SMS Other Benefits, Comment 1 Plan Voucher 107 40 Days 3 GB 200 minutes BSNL Tunes, Mostly Available 2 Plan Voucher 197 84 Days Unlimited Data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2 GB/Day for 18 Days Truly Unlimited for 18 Days 100 SMS/Day for 18 Days Zing (18 days) 3 Plan Voucher 397 180 Days Unlimited Data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2 GB/Day for 60 Days Truly Unlimited for 60 Days 100 SMS/Day for 60 Days 4 Big Republic Day Offer 797 365 Days Unlimited Data with speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2 GB/Day for 60 Days Truly Unlimited for 60 Days 100 SMS/Day for 60 Days Mostly Available 5 Plan Voucher 1,198 365 Days 3 GB Data per month for 12 months 300 Min any net Voice calls per month for 12 Months 30 SMS per Month for 12 Months Mostly Available 6 Data 1,515 365 Days Unlimited Data with Speed reduced to 40 Kbps after 2 GB/Day Mostly Available 7 Truly Unlimited STV 398 30 Days Unlimited Data without Speed Restriction Unlimited Voice 100 SMS/Day Mostly Available

BSNL Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 107 prepaid plan comes with a validity of 40 days. The plan offers 3 GB of data, 200 minutes voice calling and BSNL Tunes. This entry level plan gives you 40 days of validity and considerable amount of voice and data usage benefits.

BSNL Rs 197 Prepaid Plan

The BSNL Rs 197 prepaid plan has a validity of 84 days and provides customers with 2 GB of data per day with unlimited usage at 40 Kbps and Unlimited Voice and 100 SMS per day for 18 Days. After 18 Days, customers can enjoy services at general charges.

BSNL Rs 397 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Rs 397 prepaid plan provides the user with a validity of 180 days and offers 2 GB of data per day. After the 2 GB data limit is exceeded, the speed is reduced to 40 Kbps with unlimited usage. The user also gets unlimited voice calls (including Local/STD) and 100 SMS per day. The Data, Voice and SMS benefits are available to user for 60 days.

BSNL Rs 797 Prepaid Plan - Big Republic Day Offer

Currently offered to customers as part of Big Republic Day Offer, the BSNL 797 prepaid plan is a long-term plan with a validity of 365 Days. In terms of benefits, the BSNL 797 prepaid plan offers unlimited voice calls (local, STD and roaming) to any network in India, 100 SMS per day, and 2 GB of data per day. Once the daily data limit is exhausted, the internet speed is reduced to 40 Kbps. The Data, Voice and SMS benefits are available to user for 60 days.

For customers looking forward to retaining a second number, this plan from BSNL is perfect, with one year validity and minimalistic benefits.

BSNL Rs 1198 Prepaid Plan

BSNL 1198 prepaid plan offers customers a validity of 365 days with a host of benefits such as 300 Min any net Voice calls per month, 3 GB Data per month and 30 SMS per Month. The Voice, data and sms benefits will be credited monthly for 12 Months. This plan is recommended if you are looking for a secondary number recharge with little usage.

Other Plans

BSNL also has other exciting plans, such as Data only Rs 1,515 yearly plan and the Truly Unlimited Rs 398 monthly plan. You can check the benefits tabulated above.

The plans discussed above are available in most of the telecom circles. However, some plans may be circle specific, which can be checked on the BSNL App or website.

BSNL 4G

If you are already enjoying BSNL 4G, the initial Network rollout must have happened in your location, and you are using a 4G SIM. So, such customers are enjoying 4G services deployed on the 2100 MHz band. BSNL has shut down 3G in areas where BSNL 4G is available. For devices not supporting BSNL VoLTE, voice falls back to 2G. As per recent reports, BSNL is planning to begin testing the locally developed solution on a live network starting next month with 50 radio units. More about it can be read from the link below.

BSNL Private Networks

BSNL has empanelled IT product development and solution provider Echelon Edge to deploy Private LTE and 5G Networks for its customers. BSNL has also signed up homegrown system integration (SI) firm Amantya Technologies to set up private 5G Networks.