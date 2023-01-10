OneWeb Successfully Deploys 40 Satellites With SpaceX

OneWeb, a major satellite communications (satcom) player globally, is deploying satellites to expand coverage and provide internet connectivity through space. Today, the Bharti Airtel backed Satcom company confirmed the deployment of 40 satellites launched by SpaceX. The launch happened from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station and this launch of 40 Satellites is OneWeb's 16th to date.

OneWeb Satellite Launch

With only two more launches remaining to complete OneWeb's first-generation constellation enabling global connectivity in 2023, the satcom company ordered 10000 LEO Terminals from Hughes earlier in December. The lift-off occurred on Monday, 9 January 2023, at 11:50 p.m. Eastern Time. OneWeb's satellites separated successfully from the rocket and were dispensed in 3 phases over 1 hour and 35 minutes, with the signal acquisition on all 40 satellites confirmed.

Countdown to Global Connectivity

With 542 satellites in orbit currently, OneWeb has more than 80 per cent of its first-generation constellation launched. With this launch, OneWeb kicks off its 'Countdown to Global Connectivity' campaign marking the final launches remaining to complete its first-generation LEO satellite constellation that will offer high-speed, low-latency connectivity solutions.

Neil Masterson, Chief Executive Officer of OneWeb, commented: "Today's launch is a thrilling way to start 2023 and at OneWeb, this launch brings us even closer to completing our constellation and launching connectivity services around the world. OneWeb believes that connection everywhere changes everything and each of these launches provides us with more capacity to help our partners connect communities, businesses, and governments around the world. I want to thank SpaceX for their continued support, which has now brought about two successful launches. Every launch is a team effort, and we are grateful to everyone who makes these incredible moments possible."

OneWeb Distribution Partners

Now, OneWeb has connectivity solutions active with its distribution partners in Alaska, Canada, the UK, Greenland and the wider Arctic area, with expanded services coming online soon across the U.S., Southern Europe, Australia, the Middle East and more. With each new area covered, OneWeb and its partners can provide internet connectivity to many unserved and underserved rural and remote communities and businesses.

Vivacom Starts Construction of a New Ground Station for OneWeb in Bulgaria

In December 2022, Vivacom announced the commencement of the construction of a new Satellite Network Portal (SNP), also known as a ground station, for OneWeb in Bulgaria for $ 534,000. The facility will expand communications services and increase access for EU territories to OneWeb's constellation of LEO satellites.