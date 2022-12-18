Vivacom Starts Construction of a New Ground Station for OneWeb in Bulgaria

Vivacom, part of the united Group network and OneWeb, announced the development of a dedicated Satellite Network Portal (SNP) or ground station for OneWeb in Bulgaria. The facility will boost accessibility to OneWeb's constellation of low-Earth orbit satellites for EU nations and broaden communications capabilities. In addition, this will improve broadband coverage and enhance system resilience for areas stretching Central Europe and Central Asia, including the Black Sea and the Caspian Sea.

Class B Certificate in Recognition of the Benefits

Vivacom has been awarded a Class B certificate by the local municipality in recognition of the project's economic benefits in Stara Zagora. Additionally, the project will make Stara Zagora a centre for space technology and communications, generate high-skilled employment, and contribute to the region's economic production for at least ten years.

The SNP will bridge the digital divide across many geographies, provide coverage for some of the world's busiest air routes and shipping lanes and enable new applications based on OneWeb's LEO satellite broadband.

"Our collaboration with OneWeb once again demonstrates that Vivacom is the preferred local partner for pioneering global technology companies looking to invest in Bulgaria," said Nikolai Andreev, CEO of Vivacom.

"We are trusted not only for our technical expertise, capacity, and reliability but also for our innovative mindset and our cutting-edge work in the sector, which reflects the United Group's vision for the region. We are thrilled that OneWeb has chosen Vivacom to implement this project, which will bring long-term socio-economic benefits to Bulgaria," he added.

"For the Stara Zagora municipality, attracting high-value investment that creates new jobs is always welcome. I am happy that we can award a Class B certificate to Vivacom to help support this project," added Zhivko Todorov, Mayor of Stara Zagora. For the business, this means shorter terms and bespoke administrative services will be offered by the municipal administration. This is a great start to this successful partnership and is a clear sign to investors that our city is open for business."

Gateway will Consist 18 Antennas

Vivacom will invest over BGN 1 million in the facility, while OneWeb has allocated several million US dollars for specialized equipment. The gateway will consist of 18 antennas and a mini data centre, linking OneWeb's LEO satellites to Bulgaria's fibre network and data centres. With construction already commenced, the gateway is expected to be completed by Q1 of 2023.

"OneWeb is improving the performance and resilience of satellite connectivity with our large fleet of distributed small satellites in low-Earth orbit. We are building a distributed architecture of SNPs and moving our ground infrastructure to ensure we reach the remotest places on Earth," said Michele Franci, chief operations officer at OneWeb.

"We have selected Bulgaria for this ground station because of its geography, its membership to the European Union, and its role as a Eurasian telecommunications hub - but also because of Vivacom, who is a trusted local partner who can help implement OneWeb's mission."