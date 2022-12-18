Malayalam Movies on OTT in December 2022: Monster, Kooman, Gold, and More

In the last month of 2022, some top-notch Malayalam material will be available on OTTs. This December, Malayalam films continue to be included among some of the best ones made in India. As the last month of 2022 approaches, some top-notch Malayalam material will be available on OTTs.

These films all include an ensemble cast, deal with various plots, and explore various subjects. Malayalam movies typically put a strong emphasis on cinematography and plot-driven stories while keeping Kerala's gorgeous scenery in the backdrop. Here is a list of forthcoming Malayalam movies available on streaming services.

Monster

In the Malayali-Punjabi movie Monster, Lucky Singh, a businessman, travels to Kochi to sell his apartment. Bhamini, who will also be commemorating her wedding anniversary, drives him about. Lucky barges into her life for the day, but what additional plans does he have? Mohanlal, Honey, Rose, and Lakshmi Manchu are the main actors in the Vysakh-directed film.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar

Kooman

The mystery thriller in Malayalam is directed by Jeethu Joseph. Listen, Ananya films and Magic Frames have been used for production by Stephen and Allwin Antony. In this film, Giri, a successful police officer, develops kleptomania as a result of his propensity for overanalyzing troubling life events.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Gold

This tale is a dark comedy with many unexpected turns. The story takes place between the happenings that take place over the course of four days after a mobile shop owner purchases a new car thanks to his nearly successful marriage to Radha.

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

Jaya Jaya Jaya Jaya Hey

The film's director is Malayalam family drama veteran Vipin Das. This movie, which opened in theatres on October 28, will be made available online in November. We are introduced to Jaya in this tale, a young woman who marries. Jaya wants to finish her schooling, but sadly, her companion teases her and suggests that she take the Public Service Commission examinations instead. Jaya is able to care for her in-laws while pursuing her objective.

Where to watch: Disney+Hotstar