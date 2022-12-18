How You Can Watch FIFA World Cup Finals: Channel Numbers and Other Details



If you are someone who wants to watch the FIFA World Cup Qatar 2022 finals and you are in India, then you can watch it for free. Viacom18 Sports has made it free for the users in India to watch the FIFA world cup matches for free via JioCinema. If you have a DTH (Direct-to-Home) connection, then you can also watch it on a paid subscription basis either in HD or SD. Let's take a look at the channel number of the Sports18 1 and Sports 18 1 HD in different DTH platforms below.

FIFA World Cup 2022 Final in JioCinema

If you want to watch the FIFA World Cup final for free on your smartphone, then you can do it by downloading the JioCinema app. It is available for both the iOS and Android devices. The best thing is that you don't need to be a Jio subscriber even to watch the match for free on JioCinema.

Sports18 1 HD and Sports18 1 Channel Number: Argentina vs France

Take a look at the image below to know the channel numbers on different platforms such as Tata Play, Airtel Digital TV and more.

For Airtel Digital TV-

You can add Sports18 channels to Airtel Digital TV using SMS, a missed call, or an app.

Send ADD to 54325 to add Sports 18 channels by SMS. Airtel will respond and ask you to add whatever channel number. Include the channel number you want to include in your reply.

Call 9154052XXX to add the channels using a missed call. Put the channel number in place of the final three Xs.

The Airtel Thanks app also allows you to add your favourite channels. Under the "Add Channel" option, which allows you to add individual channels, is the "A-la-carte" option.

For D2h-

Single channels can be added to Videocon D2H via phone, missed call, SMS, internet, and app.

Call 9115691156 and speak with the customer service representative who has the channel number to add a channel to D2H over the phone.

When you make a missed call to 1800-3150-222 from your registered phone number, a D2H customer care representative will call you. Tell them the channel you wish to add by giving them the number.

Send ADD to 566777 or 9212012299 to add a channel to D2H via SMS.

You must sign in to your account in order to add a channel to D2H using an app or website. Choose "A-la-Carte channels" under the "Channels" option, then "Sports 18 channels" from the list you want to watch.

For Dish TV-

You may add channels to Dish TV through SMS, missed calls, the website, and apps.

In order to add a channel to your Dish TV subscription via SMS, send DISHTV GET channel number> to 57575.

Make a missed call to 1800-568-XXXX and enter the channel number in place of the X. If the channel number is three digits, place a 0 before it.

To add individual channels, select the "A-la-Carte" option on the website or mobile app and sign in to your account.

For Sun Direct-

You can add your channels to Sun Direct DTH through phone, missed call, or website.

Make a call to 1800-123-7575 or 1800-103-7575 from your registered phone number to add TV channels to your Sun Direct subscription. You must give the customer service representative the channel number.

When you make a missed call to 7601012345 from your registered phone number, Sun Direct customer care will contact you back and ask you which channel number to add.

Adding a channel is also possible using the sundirect.in website. To add the channel from the subscription pack menu, you must log into your account.