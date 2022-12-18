Cloud4C Sets up New Cloud Data Center in Collaboration With Telecom Egypt

Cloud4C, a Managed Services Provider (MSP), has unveiled a new in-country cloud data center in the Arab Republic of Egypt in collaboration with Telecom Egypt, the country's primary telecom service provider. Adel Hamed, managing director and CEO of Telecom Egypt, and Rakesh Reddy, regional director MEA at Cloud4C, signed the agreement for establishing a data center in the last week of November.

SAP is Assisting the Digital Transformation

The increasing adoption of the cloud and rising demand for data-driven decision-making and improved cybersecurity are driving Egypt's cloud transformation from on-premises to hybrid loud. With a wide range of resources and services, SAP plays a crucial role in assisting the nation's digital transformation efforts.

"Egypt is all set to become the next big digital hub in the world, and this in-country cloud data center will add to the growing demand for SAP services in the region," said Cloud4C's founder and CEO, Sridhar Pinnapureddy.

Highly Regulated sectors to take Advantage of Services

Highly regulated sectors such as government, financial services, and healthcare will need in-country data hosting and hybrid cloud-managed services to realize their digital transformation goals while complying with local and industry regulations.

"Our key objective is to support such enterprises on their RISE with SAP journey as well as other mission-critical environment transformations, end-to-end."

Hamed added that the signing comes within Telecom Egypt's strategic framework and that this step will "enhance the digital transformation process by supporting various companies and organizations on their journey to provide digital services through Telecom Egypt's sturdy infrastructure".

Telecom Egypt is the country's first integrated telecom operator and one of the largest cable operators in the Arab region.