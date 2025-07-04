India a Super Important Market; Jio an Important Partner, Says AMD: Report



Chipmaker AMD has identified India as a "super important" market for its global operations, with Reliance Jio as a key partner in the company's data centre and AI initiatives. "Reliance Jio is among the customers using the graphic processing units (GPUs) in its data centres," PTI reported, citing a senior official.

Reliance Jio Collaborates with AMD on AI

Speaking on the sidelines of AMD's Advancing AI event, Andrew Dieckman, General Manager of AMD's Data Center GPU business unit, said the company is currently working on a proof-of-concept (PoC) with Jio and has further deployment plans in the pipeline.

"So we've deployed a fairly significant POC with them that we're working on. And we are working on some future deployment plans that are yet to be announced in the future," he reportedly said, adding that Jio is an "important partner" for the company in India.

AMD CEO Highlights Partnerships

AMD's Chief Executive Officer Lisa Su had earlier revealed that the company is working with top companies including Meta, OpenAI, Tesla, and Reliance Jio. She noted that 70 per cent of the companies, including Reliance Jio, leading in AI work are now using AMD's Instinct GPUs. "Many of these customers have come on board in the past nine months," Su said, also emphasizing that her company's offerings are much cheaper than rivals while delivering the same or better computing performance.

The development comes amid Jio's previously announced partnership with Nvidia for building AI infrastructure in India, including reported plans to use Nvidia's Blackwell chips. However, AMD believes the AI ecosystem is large enough to support multiple players.

"There will not be one company that will define everything that is AI for the entire world. This is not healthy, and nor will strong companies and strong sovereign nations allow that to happen, because it's just putting all of your eggs in one very specific basket," Dieckman was quoted as saying in the report.

Open Ecosystem and Sovereign AI

Highlighting AMD's collaborative approach, Dieckman said the company is not transactional in nature and fosters an open ecosystem. Apart from working with Reliance Jio, AMD is also keen on offering its services to the Sovereign AI initiative, he said, as mentioned in the report.

"We are seeking to work very closely with the various large players there (in India) to bring domestic solutions to market and make sure that India is well represented in terms of having your own sovereign AI capabilities," he reportedly added.

Globally, AMD is currently engaged with 40 governments to support their sovereign AI initiatives. The company sees India's economy and technology ecosystem as pivotal to its global strategy.

AMD's R&D Presence in India

With over 8,000 employees in India, AMD maintains a substantial R&D footprint in the country. "India plays a critical role in our research and development efforts," Dieckman reportedly said, reaffirming the company's long-term commitment to the market.

"When you look at the growth rate and GDP of India, (it is) super important on market for us. And we are seeking to work very closely with, you know, the various large players there to bring domestic solutions to market and make sure that India is well represented in terms of having your own sovereign AI capabilities," he reportedly said.

