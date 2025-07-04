TECNO POVA 7 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

TECNO POVA 7 has finally launched in India. There are two phones in the series - TECNO POVA 7 and POVA 7 Pro. The devices are made to cater to the mid-premium segment. There's performance, AI (artificial intelligence), and smart connectivity packed into these phones. TECNO said that these phones are built for the India's digital hustlers, new-age learners, and creators. Tecno said, "both smartphones feature TECNO’s segment-first Multi-Functional Delta Light Interface, a backlit design element with 104 Mini LED lights, that reacts to music, notifications, volume, and charging. It’s more than just visual flair; it's a personality you can see, even from far away."









Let's take a look at the phone's prices and specifications.

TECNO POVA 7, POVA 7 Pro Price in India

TECNO POVA 7 Pro is available in two memory variants in India:

8GB+128GB for Rs 16,999

8GB+256GB for Rs 17,999

This device is available in three colours - Dynamic Grey, Geek Black, and Neon Cyan.

TECNO POVA 7 is available in two memory variants too:

8GB+128GB for Rs 12,999

8GB+256GB for Rs 13,999

This phone is available in three colours too - Magic Silver, Oasis Green, and Geek Black.

TECNO POVA 7, TECNO POVA 7 Pro Specifications in India

TECNO POVA 7 Pro comes with a 6.78-inch 1.5K AMOLED display with support for 144Hz refresh rate, while the POVA 7 also has the same screen size and referesh rate but with FHD+ LTPS IPS display. Both phones pack a 6000mAh battery with support for 45W fast-charging. The POVA 7 Pro also has 30W wireless charging support. Tecno's built-in AI assistant Ella is also present on the phones. In connectivity, TECNO said that the phones have features like 4x4 MIMO, VoWiFi Dual Pass, and a unique No Network Communication capability that allows device to device calling even without mobile signal, a game changer in areas with patchy or no coverage.

TECNO POVA 7 Pro comes with a 64MP Sony IMX682 main sensor and an 8MP secondary sensor. The POVA 7, on the other hand, comes with a 50MP AI camera.