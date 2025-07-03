OPPO Reno14 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

OPPO has just launched the Reno14 series in India. It is the latest in the Reno lineup and brings many upgrades over the predecessor. The company has brought a telephoto sensor for the users. The best thing is that telephoto sensor can also ensure super high clarity and details. The series has two devices - Reno14 and Reno14 Pro. There's plenty of AI features support to ensure photos can come out great, and then also be edited later for specific uses. Many of the specifications are already confirmed for the phones. The detail that everyone is waiting for is the price. Let's take a look.









OPPO Reno14 Series Price in India

OPPO Reno14 price is as follows:

8GB + 256GB = Rs 37,999

12GB+256GB = Rs 39,999

12GB+512GB = Rs 42,999

Available in Pearl White and Forest Green colour options.

OPPO Reno14 Pro price is as follows:

12GB+256GB = Rs 49,999

12GB+512GB = Rs 54,999

Available in Titanium Grey and Pearl White colour options. There are some first sale offers for the Reno14 series too.

OPPO Reno14 Series Specifications

OPPO Reno14 series is powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8450 SoC. This chip is debuting with these phones. The Reno14 Pro has a 6200mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. There's also support for 50W wireless charging. There's Google Gemini integration with ColorOS and the devices will run on Android 15 out of the box.

Both the phones have LPDDR5X RAM and UFS 3.1 internal storage. There are very minimal differences in the display of the two devices. In the camera department, the Reno14 Pro has a triple-50MP setup at the rear, while the Reno14 features two cameras with 50MP sensors, and one ultra-wide-angle sensor with an 8MP sensor. Both devices have a 50MP telephoto sensor, however. The front camera on both devices is a 50MP sensor, again.

The Reno 14 has a 6000mAh battery with support for 80W fast-charging. Both will run on ColorOS 15 out of the box.