iPhone 15, iPhone 16 Official Charger at Discount in India

The charger would work for other iPhones as well, given there's an appropriate cable. It is compatible with every iPhone launched past the iPhone 12 series. In fact, users can also charge their iPads and AirPods with this charging brick.

  • iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 come with Type-C charging support.
  • While it is still not fast-charging enabled, the iPhone can at least charge from a Type-C charger.
  • Our recommendation would be that you can charge the iPhone from any Type-c charger (out of experience).

iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 come with Type-C charging support. While it is still not fast-charging enabled, the iPhone can at least charge from a Type-C charger. Our recommendation would be that you can charge the iPhone from any Type-c charger (out of experience). However, in case you are looking for the official charger from Apple and that too at a decent price, then there's one platform where you can get it at a discount. The platform, price of the product, and more details are mentioned below.




Apple Official 20W Charger Price in India: Discounted

The Apple 20W USB Type-C charger for iPhone 15 and iPhone 16 is priced only at Rs 1,589 (check here). You can get further discounts/cashbacks with select credit cards mentioned on the platform. It can be delivered directly to your home. The official price of the charger is Rs 1,900. So this is a discounted price.

Since the iPhone 12 series, Apple stopped bundling the official charging bricks inside the boxes. This forced consumers to purchase their chargers externally, becoming an additional revenue source for Apple. Something which was essentially free inside the box, now costs around Rs 1,600 more on average to consumers in India.

Our recommendation is that if you have a Type-C charger, then you can charge your iPhone 15 or iPhone 16 from it directly. There's no need to purchase a charger separately. Apple's AirPods also today come with a Type-C port and in fact, even the iPads do.

Expert Opinion

