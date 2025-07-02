OnePlus Nord CE 5 to Feature 7100mAh Battery

OnePlus is soon going to launch two new phones in India. These new devices will be OnePlus Nord 5 and OnePlus Nord 5 CE. Both will be 5G phones, of course. The OnePlus Nord CE 5 will be the more affordable one amongst the lot. Some of the specifiactions of the OnePlus Nord CE 5 have been confirmed ahead of the launch in India on July 8, 2025. Let's take a look at these specifications which confirm battery details and more.









OnePlus Nord CE 5: What's Confirmed

OnePlus Nord CE 5 is confirmed to be powered by the MediaTek Dimensity 8350 Apex chipset. This chip is built on TSMC's 4nm processor and features the latest Armv9 architecture. The chip has four high-performance cores clocked at 3.35 GHz. Further, the chip is paired with the LPDDR5X RAM and will deliver a smooth performance in most areas. The AnTuTu score of Nord CE 5 was over 1.47 million.

The Nord CE 5 is confirmeed to pack a 7100mAh battery with support for 80W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. The phone can charge fromo 1% to 100% in just 59 minutes.

OnePlus Nord CE 5 will feature a 50MP Sony LYT-600 main sensor with support for OIS and will also have support foro RAW HDR algorithm and Real Tone technology from thhe OnePlus 13 series.

Alongside the Nord CE 5, OnePlus will also launch the OnePlus Buds 4. These earphones from OnePluss will feature support for 11 hours of playback in a single charge and up to 45 hours total with the charging case. Then there's support for AI features such as AI Translation for real-time conversation conversion and more.

"Combining Google Fast Pair and Dual-Device Connection, the OnePlus Buds 4 offer a smarter, more convenient audio experience ready for any situation," said OnePlus in a press release.