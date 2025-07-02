BSNL Expands International Footprint with Cost-Effective Roaming Pack Across Key Asia and Europe Corridors

BSNL has launched a budget-friendly international roaming plan priced at Rs 1799, offering essential connectivity 1GB data, 10 minutes of outgoing calls, and 5 SMS valid for 7 days. Available in 18 countries, the plan is designed for Indian travelers heading to Asia and Europe, making it a strategic move to stay relevant in the roaming market while addressing affordability and accessibility.

Highlights

  • BSNL enters the global travel space with a curated roaming pack
  • Valid in 18 countries including Japan, Germany, UAE, Greece, France
  • Designed for short-term Indian travelers and business trips

BSNL International Roaming PackBSNL, India’s state-run telecom giant, has introduced a new international roaming plan aimed at Indian traveler's looking for affordable connectivity abroad. Priced at Rs 1799, the plan offers a balance of basic essentials 1GB of data, 10 minutes of talk time, and 5 SMS valid for seven days.

The offering might seem modest. But in a sector dominated by premium roaming tariffs and fragmented international coverage, BSNL’s move is a calculated attempt to offer value where it matters. The plan is available across 18 countries, including popular destinations like Germany, France, Greece, Malaysia, Japan, and the UAE all key routes for tourism, business, and diaspora travel.




What stands out is the operator’s strategy. Rather than attempting a blanket global rollout, BSNL has taken a curated route partnering with networks such as NTT Docomo in Japan, Telefonica in Germany, WIND in Greece, and Viettel in Vietnam. These are not just travel hotspots but markets where Indian traveler's are actively present, giving the plan both reach and relevance.

Also Read: BSNL Adopting Multi-Fold Strategy to Close 5G Gap with Private Telcos: Report

While BSNL continues to face domestic challenges from delayed 4G rollouts to stiff competition from private telecom players this move signals a shift. It’s not about chasing market share aggressively, but about making smart plays in spaces where trust and affordability can still make a difference.

For many Indian traveler's, particularly short term visitors or students, buying a local SIM abroad is not always convenient. And premium roaming packs from private operators often don’t justify the cost for trips under a week. BSNL’s offering steps neatly into that gap practical, no frills, and reasonably priced.
BSNL Rs 1799 International Roaming Plan Details

FeaturePlan Details
Plan PriceRs 1799 (Inclusive of Taxes)
Data Allowance1 GB
Talk Time10 Minutes (Outgoing)
SMS5 SMS
Validity7 Days
Available In18 Countries
Network PartnersOperators like NTT Docomo (Japan), WIND (Greece), Telefonica (Germany), Viettel (Vietnam), Dialog (Sri Lanka), Hutchison (Austria), and others
Ideal ForShort international trips, business travel, budget-conscious travelers
BSNL Services UsedBSNL SIM, BSNL Selfcare App, BSNL Roaming Settings

The real question is whether BSNL can build on this momentum. The Rs 1799 plan may not disrupt the market overnight, but it reminds the industry and its customers that the public sector telco still has room to play, especially when it focuses on core utility and customer need.

As India becomes increasingly mobile not just within its borders but across them the demand for dependable, affordable international connectivity is only going to rise. BSNL’s latest offering may be just a small step, but it’s in the right direction.

