BSNL, India’s state-run telecom giant, has introduced a new international roaming plan aimed at Indian traveler's looking for affordable connectivity abroad. Priced at Rs 1799, the plan offers a balance of basic essentials 1GB of data, 10 minutes of talk time, and 5 SMS valid for seven days.

The offering might seem modest. But in a sector dominated by premium roaming tariffs and fragmented international coverage, BSNL’s move is a calculated attempt to offer value where it matters. The plan is available across 18 countries, including popular destinations like Germany, France, Greece, Malaysia, Japan, and the UAE all key routes for tourism, business, and diaspora travel.









What stands out is the operator’s strategy. Rather than attempting a blanket global rollout, BSNL has taken a curated route partnering with networks such as NTT Docomo in Japan, Telefonica in Germany, WIND in Greece, and Viettel in Vietnam. These are not just travel hotspots but markets where Indian traveler's are actively present, giving the plan both reach and relevance.

While BSNL continues to face domestic challenges from delayed 4G rollouts to stiff competition from private telecom players this move signals a shift. It’s not about chasing market share aggressively, but about making smart plays in spaces where trust and affordability can still make a difference.

For many Indian traveler's, particularly short term visitors or students, buying a local SIM abroad is not always convenient. And premium roaming packs from private operators often don’t justify the cost for trips under a week. BSNL’s offering steps neatly into that gap practical, no frills, and reasonably priced.

BSNL Rs 1799 International Roaming Plan Details

Feature Plan Details Plan Price Rs 1799 (Inclusive of Taxes) Data Allowance 1 GB Talk Time 10 Minutes (Outgoing) SMS 5 SMS Validity 7 Days Available In 18 Countries Network Partners Operators like NTT Docomo (Japan), WIND (Greece), Telefonica (Germany), Viettel (Vietnam), Dialog (Sri Lanka), Hutchison (Austria), and others Ideal For Short international trips, business travel, budget-conscious travelers BSNL Services Used BSNL SIM, BSNL Selfcare App, BSNL Roaming Settings

The real question is whether BSNL can build on this momentum. The Rs 1799 plan may not disrupt the market overnight, but it reminds the industry and its customers that the public sector telco still has room to play, especially when it focuses on core utility and customer need.

As India becomes increasingly mobile not just within its borders but across them the demand for dependable, affordable international connectivity is only going to rise. BSNL’s latest offering may be just a small step, but it’s in the right direction.