iPhone 16 Discounted on Amazon: Check Price Here

Apple's latest iPhone 16 is now on discount on Amazon India. The phone is available in several colour options. It is a 5G phone powered by the A18 chip and it comes with a big boost in the battery life. While the Ultramarine (blue) is one of the most popular colour options of the iPhone 16, one should not forget to check out the teal colour option too. The phone is also available in Black, White and Pink colour options. Apple says that this phone is built for Apple Intelligence. Let's take a look at the discounted price of the phone here.









iPhone 16 Discounted Price in India

iPhone 16 launched in India at Rs 79,900. Now, it is available for just Rs 73,500 (check here). On top of this, there's exchange and discount offers which would lower the price of the phone further, making it a more value deal for the users.

The iPhone 16 comes with a 6.1-inch screen while the iPhone 16 Plus comes with a 6.7-inch screen. There's Camera Control on the iPhone 16 which was introduced with the the iPhone 16 series only. The phone promises a big boost in battery life over the previous generations. This is more so because of the chipset and an increased power efficiency. Compared to the iPhone 12, the iPhone 16 can deliver five hours of more video playback. The A18 is a powerful chip which is great for gaming and multi-tasking.

The Action button on the iPhone 16 allows users to get access to certain settings or features on the phone quickly. The phone also comes with support for crash detection as well as satellite connectivity. The iPhone 16 will support Apple Intelligence features and can also take 2x telephoto shots, which is missing on the regular iPhones of previous generations.