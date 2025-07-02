Vi Leads 4G Speeds in Chennai Hotspots, Matches Jio in Ayodhya Downloads, Tops Uploads: TRAI IDT

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has delivered a notable performance in the latest round of network benchmarking by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), emerging as the 4G speed leader in Chennai's hotspot zones and closely matching Reliance Jio's performance in Ayodhya.

According to the TRAI Independent Drive Test (IDT) Report for May 2025, Vi achieved the highest 4G download speed in Chennai at 54.57 Mbps, surpassing both Airtel and Jio. The testing was conducted across several high-traffic hotspot locations offering a real-world glimpse into network performance under pressure.









In Ayodhya, Vi nearly tied with Jio on 4G download speeds, recording 58.37 Mbps compared to Jio's 58.56 Mbps a difference of just 0.19 Mbps, effectively putting both operators on par in terms of user experience. Vi also posted the highest 4G upload speed in the city at 17.38 Mbps, ahead of all rivals.

These results come as a bright spot for Vodafone idea, which has been operating under financial and rollout constraints amid the industry’s aggressive 5G transition. While its competitors have focused heavily on 5G expansion, Vi appears to be fine tuning its existing 4G infrastructure in select pockets to improve quality and retain high-value users.

Also Read: Vodafone Idea Backs 2G Users, First in India to Do So

TRAI's drive test methodology covers call setup success rate, call drops, latency, and download/upload speeds across multiple locations and time bands. While Vi is yet to launch a commercial 5G service nationwide, its performance in these 4G-focused zones underlines its ongoing efforts to stay competitive on legacy networks especially in metro and tier-2 markets where customer churn is high and expectations for consistent speed are growing.

As the industry shifts gears toward monetising 5G investments, TRAI’s regional performance metrics could influence how operators prioritise network optimisation and customer retention in 2025 and beyond.