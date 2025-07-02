Vi Leads 4G Speeds in Chennai Hotspots, Matches Jio in Ayodhya Downloads, Tops Uploads: TRAI IDT

Vodafone Idea (Vi) has outperformed its competitors in 4G network speeds across key hotspot locations in Chennai and Ayodhya, according to TRAI’s Independent Drive Test (IDT) Report for May 2025. Vi posted the highest 4G download speed in Chennai and matched Jio in Ayodhya with a near-identical download rate, while also topping 4G upload speeds in Ayodhya

Highlights

  • Vi recorded the highest 4G download speed in Chennai hotspots at 54.57 Mbps, beating Jio and Airtel.
  • In Ayodhya, Vi’s download speed of 58.37 Mbps was almost identical to Jio’s 58.56 Mbps.
  • Vi topped the 4G upload speed chart in Ayodhya with 17.38 Mbps.

vi leads 4gspeeds chennai hotspots matches jioVodafone Idea (Vi) has delivered a notable performance in the latest round of network benchmarking by the Telecom Regulatory Authority of India (TRAI), emerging as the 4G speed leader in Chennai's hotspot zones and closely matching Reliance Jio's performance in Ayodhya.

According to the TRAI Independent Drive Test (IDT) Report for May 2025, Vi achieved the highest 4G download speed in Chennai at 54.57 Mbps, surpassing both Airtel and Jio. The testing was conducted across several high-traffic hotspot locations offering a real-world glimpse into network performance under pressure.




chennai idt2025
Chennai TRAI Independent Drive Tests

In Ayodhya, Vi nearly tied with Jio on 4G download speeds, recording 58.37 Mbps compared to Jio's 58.56 Mbps a difference of just 0.19 Mbps, effectively putting both operators on par in terms of user experience. Vi also posted the highest 4G upload speed in the city at 17.38 Mbps, ahead of all rivals.

ayodhya trai independent drive test
Ayodhya TRAI Independent Drive Test

These results come as a bright spot for Vodafone idea, which has been operating under financial and rollout constraints amid the industry’s aggressive 5G transition. While its competitors have focused heavily on 5G expansion, Vi appears to be fine tuning its existing 4G infrastructure in select pockets to improve quality and retain high-value users.

TRAI's drive test methodology covers call setup success rate, call drops, latency, and download/upload speeds across multiple locations and time bands.  While Vi is yet to launch a commercial 5G service nationwide, its performance in these 4G-focused zones underlines its ongoing efforts to stay competitive on legacy networks especially in metro and tier-2 markets where customer churn is high and expectations for consistent speed are growing.

As the industry shifts gears toward monetising 5G investments, TRAI’s regional performance metrics could influence how operators prioritise network optimisation and customer retention in 2025 and beyond.

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

