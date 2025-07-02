OnePlus Nord 4 5G Gets Price Cut Ahead of Nord 5 Launch

Reported by Tanuja K

OnePlus Nord 4 5G's 8GB+256GB variant which launched at Rs 32,999 is now available at Rs 29,497 on Amazon. If you have select credit cards, then the price can be lowered more by Rs 1,000 in the form of an instant discount.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G, the most powerful Nord device from 2024 has received a price cut in India. This price cut comes ahead of the launch of OnePlus Nord 5 and Nord 5 CE in India on July 8, 2025. The Nord 4 5G launched in India starting at a price of Rs 29,999 for the 8GB+128GB variant. Subsequently, the 8GB+256GB variant was priced Rs 32,999. Let's take a look at the price now that the phone is launching soon in India.




OnePlus Nord 4 5G Latest Price in India

OnePlus Nord 4 5G's 8GB+256GB variant which launched at Rs 32,999 is now available at Rs 29,497 on Amazon (check here). If you have select credit cards, then the price can be lowered more by Rs 1,000 in the form of an instant discount. OnePlus Nord 4 5G is available on several platforms, but this price makes it one of the best deals. There are exchange offers present as well.

OnePlus Nord 4 5G is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7+ Gen 3 SoC. It can deliver a powerful expereince for users who want to multi-task, game, and more. The phone integrates AI-centric photography and has many AI features that OnePlus phones support. It runs on OxygenOS 14.1 out of the box and will get four years of Android updates and six years of security support.

The phone has a 5500mAh battery inside with support for 100W SUPERVOOC fast-charging. The AI Battery Health Engine ensures that the battery stays at peak capacity for up to 4 years. It is available in three colours - Oasis Green, Obsidian Midnight, and Mercurial Silver. One of the highlights of the phoone is that it is the only metal unibody smartphone in the 5G era as claimed by OnePlus India. The phone, of course, also supports 120Hz refresh rate and supports Aqua Touch technology.

