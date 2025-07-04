BSNL Launches Yatra SIM for Rs 196

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

BSNL's Yatra SIM is priced at Rs 196. This SIM will come with 15 days validity. It will offer strong network connectivity in the routes. The SIM can be purchased from BSNL camps at Lakhanpur, Bhagwati Nagar, Chanderkote, Pahalgam, Baltal and more places.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has launched a new Yatra SIM for Rs 196.
  • This is a SIM that BSNL is offering to people who want t0 go for the Amarnath Yatra 2025.
  • BSNL is promising strong mobile signals to the customers.

Follow Us

bsnl launches yatra sim for rs 196

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has launched a new Yatra SIM for Rs 196. For those of you wondering what is the Yatra SIM, let us explain. This is a SIM that BSNL is offering to people who want t0 go for the Amarnath Yatra 2025. BSNL is promising strong mobile signals to the customers. BSNL is also upgrading its networks to 4G, using homegrown technology. The company is targetting people who are travelling for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 and want to stay connected seamlessly with their family, friends and work colleagues.




Let's see the benefits that users will get with the BSNL Yatra SIM.

Read More - BSNL Revises Benefits of Rs 107 Prepaid Plan

BSNL Yatra SIM Benefits and Price

BSNL's Yatra SIM is priced at Rs 196. This SIM will come with 15 days validity. It will offer strong network connectivity in the routes. The SIM can be purchased from BSNL camps at Lakhanpur, Bhagwati Nagar, Chanderkote, Pahalgam, Baltal and more places. More details were not shared by BSNL.

Read More - BSNL Q-5G FWA Plans Start at Rs 999, Details Here

Back in 2021, there used to be a Rs 197 plan from BSNL. This plan also came with 15 days of validity. However, we don't believe that the plan will offer the same benefits as the older plan. If you are someone who is travelling for the Amarnath Yatra, you can definitely get this SIM for staying connected. Other operators including Airtel, Jio and Vi are also likely to offer connectivity support. But this SIM from BSNL is specially for this purpose. It will be interesting to see what sort of benefits users get for Rs 196 apart from the active SIM.

The annual Amarnath Yatra of 38 days has already kicked off on July 3, 2025. Lakhs of Indians participate in this yatra to show their devotion to the Lord Shiva.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

TheAndroidFreak :

Brother, listen to me, save some money and get Motorola or OnePlus/Realme device. You will get fastest possible speeds. Speeds…

Airtel Hits 572 Mbps, Jio Trails at 326 Mbps in…

1win aviator login :

Need 1WIN APK? Download here for seamless betting, crash games, and real-time support.

TECNO POVA 7 Series Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Grs :

Yes Correct Airtel has improved lot in 4g network, same in Maharastra circle as well there are some areas of…

Jio Leads Active Subscriber Gains in the Industry in May…

Sujata :

Same experience, in ookla speedtest app, jio 5g = 500+ Mbpswhile browsing, not even mere 1 Mbps.

Airtel Hits 572 Mbps, Jio Trails at 326 Mbps in…

Sujata :

which isp bhai? It can't be alliance.

Airtel Hits 572 Mbps, Jio Trails at 326 Mbps in…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments