bsnl launches yatra sim for rs 196

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator, has launched a new Yatra SIM for Rs 196. For those of you wondering what is the Yatra SIM, let us explain. This is a SIM that BSNL is offering to people who want t0 go for the Amarnath Yatra 2025. BSNL is promising strong mobile signals to the customers. BSNL is also upgrading its networks to 4G, using homegrown technology. The company is targetting people who are travelling for the Amarnath Yatra 2025 and want to stay connected seamlessly with their family, friends and work colleagues.









Let's see the benefits that users will get with the BSNL Yatra SIM.

BSNL Yatra SIM Benefits and Price

BSNL's Yatra SIM is priced at Rs 196. This SIM will come with 15 days validity. It will offer strong network connectivity in the routes. The SIM can be purchased from BSNL camps at Lakhanpur, Bhagwati Nagar, Chanderkote, Pahalgam, Baltal and more places. More details were not shared by BSNL.

Back in 2021, there used to be a Rs 197 plan from BSNL. This plan also came with 15 days of validity. However, we don't believe that the plan will offer the same benefits as the older plan. If you are someone who is travelling for the Amarnath Yatra, you can definitely get this SIM for staying connected. Other operators including Airtel, Jio and Vi are also likely to offer connectivity support. But this SIM from BSNL is specially for this purpose. It will be interesting to see what sort of benefits users get for Rs 196 apart from the active SIM.

The annual Amarnath Yatra of 38 days has already kicked off on July 3, 2025. Lakhs of Indians participate in this yatra to show their devotion to the Lord Shiva.