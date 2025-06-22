BSNL Q-5G FWA Plans Start at Rs 999, Details Here

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur

BSNL's Q-5G FWA plans in India start at Rs 999 per month offering 100 Mbps speed. Then there's the Rs 1499 plan which offers up to 300 Mbps speed to the users.

Highlights

  • Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the fourth largest telecom operator in the country, recently launched the Q-5G FWA (fixed wireless access) service.
  • BSNL's Q-5G FWA service could be a game changer for the telco.
  • The company's Q-5G FWA plans start at Rs 999 per month.

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), the fourth largest telecom operator in the country, recently launched the Q-5G FWA (fixed wireless access) service. BSNL's Q-5G FWA service could be a game changer for the telco. The company's Q-5G FWA plans start at Rs 999 per month. There are two plans currently announced by BSNL. These plans cost Rs 999 and Rs 1499 per month. There could be more tariffs announced at a later stage by the company.




Read More - BSNL Q-5G FWA Launched in Hyderabad

BSNL said, "self-install gateway reaches 85 % of Hyderabad households under existing BSNL tower grid; no trenching or fibre pull required." The pilot expansion will take place with the following cities - Bengaluru, Pondicherry, Visakhapatnam, Pune, Gwalior and Chandigarh. This will likely happen by September 2025.

One of the most unique things about BSNL's Q-5G FWA service is the SIM-less architecture. The company said that it is the first "Indian operator to showcase a production-grade SIM-less 5G service."

Let's take a look at the broadband plans.

Read -  BSNL Support on WhatsApp: All Details Here

BSNL Q-5G FWA Plans Listed

BSNL's Q-5G FWA plans in India start at Rs 999 per month offering 100 Mbps speed. Then there's the Rs 1499 plan which offers up to 300 Mbps speed to the users. These plans will likely have a commercial FUP (fair usage policy) limit with respect to data consumed, but that has not been mentioned in the press release.

One major thing to notice here is that BSNL is using indigenous technology this service. The company has currently done a soft launch of the service and will likely take this as the feedback phase. BSNL has launched the 5G FWA service before Vodafone Idea, and that suggests the aggressive growth approach the company wants to take in the next phase of digital connectivity India is going to witness.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.



Expert Opinion

