bsnl q 5g fwa launched in hyderabad

Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited (BSNL), a state-run telecom operator in India, has launched Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) in Hyderabad. The company recently announced that it will call its 5G service Q-5G, which actually stands for Quantum 5G. Now, the company has soft-launched the service in Hyderabad. It isn't just Hyderabad though. The service is now live in select cities. Note that this is just a soft launch and the telco will look to take feedback from the customers during this time to improve services.









On June 19, 2025, BSNL announced that it has launched BSNL Q-5G FWA in Hyderabad. The FWA service of even Vodafone Idea has not yet arrived and BSNL has soft-launched it already. This is a major step from the telco towards the future of connectivity.

In a social media post on X, formerly Twitter, BSNL said, "Shri A. Robert J. Ravi, @CMDBSNL soft-launched the revolutionary BSNL Quantum 5G FWA (Fixed Wireless Access) service in Hyderabad. Now live in select cities. Experience lightning-fast internet with BSNL Q-5G FWA."

Note that we don't yet know the pricing of these plans. Apart from this, by the end of June 2025, BSNL is also expected to deploy 1 lakh 4G sites. The company is focusing on gaining back its market share from the private players. BSNL roped in BCG (Boston Consulting Group) and that has helped the company in making many decisions related to branding and launching of services that have a good potential for business in the future.

The Q-5G is a branding that seems over-the-top, but it is something that got people talking and ensured BSNL engaged its customers. In hindsight, it was a decent strategy and it also stands out in the market.