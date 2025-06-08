BSNL is Giving Discount on this Plan

Reported by Tanay Singh Thakur 0

Highlights

  • BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is giving a discount on its long-term recharge of Rs 1,499.
  • This is not the best offer  on the internet.

Follow Us

bsnl is giving discount on this plan

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is giving a discount on its long-term recharge of Rs 1,499. This is not the best offer  on the internet. It is just there and is beneficial for people who want to recharge with this plan in the first place. In our view, the offer is more geared towards making people emotional and getting them to recharge. BSNL is saying that it is contributing 5% of the recharge amount of the Rs 1499 from its end. By the way, it is not a 5% discount for you. It is only a 2.5% discount for the customers. The other 2.5% will go towards the army. Let's see what's actually happening here.




Read More - BSNL Expresses Interest for Nuclear Reactor

BSNL Rs 1499 Plan Benefits and Offer Currently

BSNL's Rs 1499 plan comes with 24GB of data and has a validity of 336 days. It also offers, of course, unlimited voice calling. To support the Indian army, BSNL said that it will contribute 2.5% from the sale of this plan to the Indian army/soldiers. Then, there will be a 2.5% discount for the customers as well.

Read More - BSNL 30 Days Prepaid Vouchers Start at Rs 147

BSNL is saying that this is its way of giving back to the nation. While it doesn't seem like a lot, it certainly is something. Maybe the marketing team didn't think of the offer thouroughly, as it doesn't really excite the user to recharge with it right away. The offer is there, and people who were anyway going to recharge with the plan, with or without the offer, will likely be the only ones to recharge with it. The Rs 1499 plan is available for customers in all the telecom circles.

BSNL's 4G rollout is happening as you read this and it will certainly add value to the plan and the customer experience.

Reported By

Editor in Chief

Tanay is someone with whom you can chill and talk about technology and life. A fitness enthusiast and cricketer, he loves to read and write.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Faraz :

Airtel has only 4.2 MHz bandwidth of 900 MHz band in Gujrat, so how have they deployed for 4G ?

Airtel, Jio Add Wireless Subscribers in April 2025, While Vodafone…

Phoenix96 :

Go for Vivo T4 ultra once its available! Other could be moto but it might get you camera sw lags.…

OnePlus 13s Launched in India: Price and Specifications

Dr.sanjay :

Airtel Irritating service. Where there scared of getting disconnected from customers And they irritate lot customers. Unfriendly service

HUDCO Signs MoU with Bharti Airtel to Strengthen Cybersecurity Framework

Sujata :

398 for 28 days? so that's almost 430 per month i.e. 30 days. You'll definitely get a good stable broadband…

Vodafone Idea Expands Prepaid Non-Stop Hero Offering to More Circles

Sujata :

Won't you get a good 40-50 Mbps broadband if you pay 10% more than 398?

Vodafone Idea Expands Prepaid Non-Stop Hero Offering to More Circles

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments