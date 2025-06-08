bsnl is giving discount on this plan

BSNL (Bharat Sanchar Nigam Limited) is giving a discount on its long-term recharge of Rs 1,499. This is not the best offer on the internet. It is just there and is beneficial for people who want to recharge with this plan in the first place. In our view, the offer is more geared towards making people emotional and getting them to recharge. BSNL is saying that it is contributing 5% of the recharge amount of the Rs 1499 from its end. By the way, it is not a 5% discount for you. It is only a 2.5% discount for the customers. The other 2.5% will go towards the army. Let's see what's actually happening here.









BSNL Rs 1499 Plan Benefits and Offer Currently

BSNL's Rs 1499 plan comes with 24GB of data and has a validity of 336 days. It also offers, of course, unlimited voice calling. To support the Indian army, BSNL said that it will contribute 2.5% from the sale of this plan to the Indian army/soldiers. Then, there will be a 2.5% discount for the customers as well.

BSNL is saying that this is its way of giving back to the nation. While it doesn't seem like a lot, it certainly is something. Maybe the marketing team didn't think of the offer thouroughly, as it doesn't really excite the user to recharge with it right away. The offer is there, and people who were anyway going to recharge with the plan, with or without the offer, will likely be the only ones to recharge with it. The Rs 1499 plan is available for customers in all the telecom circles.

BSNL's 4G rollout is happening as you read this and it will certainly add value to the plan and the customer experience.