In a strong push for collective action against the growing menace of online financial scams, Airtel's Managing Director Gopal Vittal has reached out to key players in India's financial ecosystem — including the Reserve Bank of India (RBI), National Payments Corporation of India (NPCI), and more than 40 leading banks — proposing a unified framework to counter digital frauds.

According to details first reported by The Economic Times and PTI, Airtel is seeking a collaborative strategy that involves building a shared repository of known fraudulent financial domains. The idea is to enable proactive blocking of malicious websites before unsuspecting users fall victim to scams.









In his communication to the NPCI, Vittal acknowledged the role of NPCI’s AI-driven real-time fraud risk monitoring systems and suggested that Airtel's own fraud detection solution could significantly complement NPCI’s ongoing efforts. The telco’s system, according to the letter, can detect and block phishing links and malicious sites at the access point itself.

"Closer collaboration between Airtel and NPCI can help create a multi-layered defence system and strengthen the overall security of India’s digital payments infrastructure," Vittal said in the letter dated May 16.

Proposed Action Plan

In the letter dated May 16, Airtel outlined the following key proposals:

Creation of a centralized fraud domain repository in partnership with NPCI and banks

Proactive blocking of phishing and scam sites at the network level

Collaborative public education campaigns on digital safety

Workshops to identify and co-develop counter-fraud solutions

Cybercrime on the Rise

India’s growing digital economy has seen a parallel rise in cyber threats. Airtel, citing official data, noted that over 1.7 million cybercrime complaints were registered in the first nine months of 2024, leading to financial losses exceeding ?11,000 crore.

Airtel has also proposed that the RBI lead regulatory consultations to build frameworks that make OTT platforms accountable for consumer safety — especially with more banks using these platforms for transactional messages. Vittal raised concerns that OTT platforms lack the traceability and compliance mechanisms of telecom networks, making them a soft target for fraudsters.

“Achieving SMS-like safety levels on OTT channels is nearly impossible today due to limitations in compliance, traceability, and regulatory oversight,” he cautioned in his letter to RBI Governor Sanjay Malhotra, as per PTI.

A Broader Industry Call

Beyond NPCI and RBI, Airtel has approached a wide network of banks, including SBI and HDFC, seeking support to build a national-level strategy against digital scams. The telecom giant is also advocating for joint public awareness campaigns, fraud prevention workshops, and deeper integration of fraud signals across platforms.

Notably, Airtel has also reached out to fellow telcos including Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea, encouraging an industry-wide partnership to tackle frauds affecting users across telecom networks.

Positive Industry Response

Sources indicate that several banks have responded positively to Airtel’s pitch. The telco has also approached Reliance Jio and Vodafone Idea to explore a joint industry initiative focused on combating telecom-related scams and digital frauds earlier.

Airtel affirmed its commitment to providing technical expertise and support in building a secure and fraud-resilient digital ecosystem in India.

“Protecting our financial system requires close collaboration between regulators, service providers, and financial institutions. Airtel is ready to play its part,” the letter concluded.