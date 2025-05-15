Airtel Launches Fraud Detection Tool for OTT Communications

Bharti Airtel, India's second-largest telecom operator, has launched a new OTT fraud detection tool. The unique thing about this tool is that it works on OTT (over-the-top) communication platforms. So far, the spam solution that Airtel had launched was working on the mobile network layer wherein the telco flagged users about the potential spam commmunications which included calls and messages. But now, the telco will also detect and block websites that are fraudulent in nature if they are shared over OTT communucation platforms.









Bharti Airtel said, "In continuation of its fight against spam, Airtel today unveiled a new cutting-edge solution that will detect and block malicious websites across all communication Over-The-Top (OTT) apps and platforms including emails, browsers, OTTs like WhatsApp, Telegram, Facebook, Instagram, SMSes etc., in real time."

This is a great initiative from the telecom operator. It will help the company in safeguarding the customers from potential online frauds or giving away personal information or getting their personal accounts hacked across different platforms.

How Will This Solution from Airtel Work?

Airtel said, "When a customer tries to access a website flagged as malicious by Airtel’s advanced security system, the page load is blocked, and customers are redirected to a page explaining the reason for the block."

OTT platforms handle a major part of communications that happen today. Thus, this solution from Airtel is the need of the hour.

Gopal Vittal, Chairman and Managing Director of Bharti Airtel said, "Over the last few years, we have come across several instances where unsuspecting customers have been defrauded by ingenious criminals of their hard-earned money. Our engineers have tried to solve this problem through the launch of our Fraud Detection Solution. We believe this will provide our customers total peace of mind while browsing the internet without the worry of getting scammed. Our AI based tool scans internet traffic, checks with global repositories and our own database of threat actors in real-time and blocks fraudulent websites. Our solution has already reached a remarkable level of accuracy in the 6 months of trials. We will continue working relentlessly until we have made our networks completely safe from spam and scam."