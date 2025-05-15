Vodafone Idea Seeks AGR Relief from Supreme Court, Cites Sector-Wide Crisis: Report

Reported by Kripa B

Telecom operator requests waiver of Rs 30,000 crore in penalties and interest, as it pushes for urgent hearing on May 19.

Highlights

  • Vodafone Idea has approached the Supreme Court for further relief from AGR dues.
  • Bharti Airtel is also exploring equity conversion of its AGR dues.
  • Telco argues it is facing financial stress and needs urgent support.

Vodafone Idea Moves Supreme Court, Seeks Rs 30,000 Crore Waiver on AGR Dues: Report
Vodafone Idea has filed a fresh petition in the Supreme Court, seeking further relief from its adjusted gross revenue (AGR) dues. The telecom operator has requested a waiver of over Rs 30,000 crore in penalties and interest, and is pressing for an urgent hearing on the matter scheduled for May 19, CNBC-TV18 reported.

Government Now a Stakeholder

The company claims that the government is now effectively a "partner" in the company, holding a 49 percent equity stake after converting AGR and spectrum dues into equity.




In its plea, Vodafone Idea said that the central government—despite holding a 49 percent stake in the company—is constrained from extending further relief due to the binding nature of the AGR judgment delivered earlier by the apex court.

Industry Stability at Risk, Says Telco

"The government is handicapped in granting any relief owing to the constraints of the AGR judgment," the company said in its submission. Citing pain in the telecom sector, the telco claims that the sector will collapse without additional government support, the report said.

Meanwhile, Bharti Airtel is also exploring options to ensure a level playing field in the sector, including the possibility of converting its own AGR dues into government equity—similar to the approach adopted earlier by Vodafone Idea.

Reported By

Kirpa B is passionate about the latest advancements in Artificial Intelligence technologies and has a keen interest in telecom. In her free time, she enjoys gardening or diving into insightful articles on AI.

