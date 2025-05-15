URBAN Genesis Smartwatch Launched in India: Price and Specs

URBAN, a home-grown tech brand, has launched a new smartwatch in India. This new smartwatch comes with a stylish design so that it can be paired with any look. The device has a large AMOLED display and is priced for the masses. There are many fitness features integrated in this watch for the users to upgrade their lifestyle in the health segment. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.
URBAN Genesis Price in India
The URBAN Genesis Smartwatch is available at a special launch price of Rs 3,999. Users can purchase the device from its official website. It will also be available in Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline retail partners across India.
URBAN Genesis Specifications in India
Here are the highlights of the URBAN Genesis smartwatch:
1.45-inch Round Dial Super AMOLED Display
Bluetooth Calling with Built-in Mic & Speaker
Full-Metal Body Design
Advanced Health Suite (Quad AI Sensors for Health Monitoring)
Dedicated Wellness Suite with Dedicated Breather Mode & Stress Monitoring
AI Voice Assistant Support
Multi-Sports & Activity Modes
IP67 Water & Dust Resistance
Fast and Seamless Connectivity (Bluetooth 5.3)
Long Battery Life
Smart Notifications
Remote Music & Camera Control