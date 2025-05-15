URBAN Genesis Smartwatch Launched in India: Price and Specs

Reported by Tanuja K 0

The URBAN Genesis Smartwatch is available at a special launch price of Rs 3,999. Users can purchase the device from its official website. It will also be available in Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline retail partners across India.

Highlights

  • URBAN, a home-grown tech brand, has launched a new smartwatch in India.
  • This new smartwatch comes with a stylish design so that it can be paired with any look.
  • The device has a large AMOLED display and is priced for the masses.

Follow Us

urban genesis smartwatch launched in india price

URBAN, a home-grown tech brand, has launched a new smartwatch in India. This new smartwatch comes with a stylish design so that it can be paired with any look. The device has a large AMOLED display and is priced for the masses. There are many fitness features integrated in this watch for the users to upgrade their lifestyle in the health segment. Let's take a look at the price and specifications.




Read More - itel A90 Launched in India with IP54 Rating: Price Here

URBAN Genesis Price in India

The URBAN Genesis Smartwatch is available at a special launch price of Rs 3,999. Users can purchase the device from its official website. It will also be available in Flipkart, Amazon, and other offline retail partners across India.

Read More - OnePlus Pad 2 Pro Launched in China

URBAN Genesis Specifications in India

Here are the highlights of the URBAN Genesis smartwatch:

1.45-inch Round Dial Super AMOLED Display
Bluetooth Calling with Built-in Mic & Speaker
Full-Metal Body Design
Advanced Health Suite (Quad AI Sensors for Health Monitoring)
Dedicated Wellness Suite with Dedicated Breather Mode & Stress Monitoring
AI Voice Assistant Support
Multi-Sports & Activity Modes
IP67 Water & Dust Resistance
Fast and Seamless Connectivity (Bluetooth 5.3)
Long Battery Life
Smart Notifications
Remote Music & Camera Control

Reported By

Tanuja is a passionate technology and telecom buff who has been following the telecom industry for several years now.

Related Posts

Editors Pick

Minimum Mandatory Smartphone Usage Etiquette That You Need to Know

  • Have a breaking news, inside story, scoop?

    Write to us, your anonymity is our priority at news [at] telecomtalk.info

  • Want to be featured on TelecomTalk?

    Send us your articles, stories, suggestions, feedback at news [at] telecomtalk.info

PAN INDIA SPECTRUM DETAILS

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

Search

Telecommunication Frequency Bands

India Spectrum Holding Timeline 2024

DTH Satellites in India

A handy guide to Satellites used for broadcasting DTH signals in India

Recent Comments

Phoenix96 :

Since Jan this year Some long term and GP2 BSNL plans were removed. Here check them Faraz:

BSNL is Giving 5% Discount on Prepaid Plans and Additional…

Phoenix96 :

Don't know even if this service catered anyone with the functionality. Maybe or maybe not, ether way its always the…

BSNL Discontinues PRBT Service for Enterprise Clients, Shifts to AI-Driven…

Phoenix96 :

Man so the prediction was right all along. Sigh. :( yeah tbh VI 4G was decent in its offereing except…

Airtel Prepaid Plans for May 2025: Full Details with Unlimited…

Phoenix96 :

Great analysis is done. But to shut down even in phased manner demands the existence of either other sources or…

Why India's Move to Ban Huawei, ZTE in Telecom was…

Phoenix96 :

Yeah Jio as well as Airtel Airfiber has messed up Data cap in comparison with the speed their routers delivers…

JioHome by Reliance Jio: Plans, Benefits, and Offers for May…

Load More

CATEGORIES

Expert Opinion

Subscribe
Notify of
guest
0 Comments
Inline Feedbacks
View all comments