Vivo India has launched a new V series smartphone in the country. This phone is Vivo V50 Elite Edition. One of the highlights of this phone is that it comes with Vivo TWS (Truly Wireless Stereo) earphones inside the box. Further, the camera system that this phone has is co-engineered with ZEISS. This is available in a single memory variant, with 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. Let's take a look at the price and the specifications of Vivo V50 Elite Edition.









Vivo V50 Elite Edition Price in India

Vivo V50 Elite Edition has launched in India in a single memory variant. It packs 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. This device is priced at Rs 41,999. The device will come in a single colour - Rose Red. Further, users will get the Vivo TWS 3e in Dark Indigo colour inside the box. For the unaware, these earbuds are priced at Rs 1,899. So you are effectively getting that for free with this phone.

There's a Rs 3,000 instant bank cashback with HDFC, SBI, and Axis Bank credit cards. Additionally, there's a Rs 3,000 exhange bonus. Users can also buy a Rs 499 Assured Buyback offer from Vivo which will guarantee 70% buyback.

Vivo V50 Elite Edition Specifications in India

Vivo V50 Elite Edition comes with a quad-curved 6.77-inch screen with support for 4500nits of peak brightness. It packs a 6000mAh battery with support for 90W fast-charging. The device is powered by the Qualcomm Snapdragon 7 Gen 3 SoC coupled with up to 12GB of RAM and 512GB of internal storage. The device comes with Ip68 and Ip69 rating. It will get 3 years of OS and 4 years of security updates.

There will be, of course, support for AI features. The device comes with a dual camera setup at the rear with a 50MP primary sensor with OIS and a 50MP ultra-wide angle camera with Samsung JN1 sensor. For selfies, there's a 50MP sensor at the front with support for 4K recording as well. There's an in-display optical fingerprint sensor and support for 5G SA and NSA.